Notre Dame football sets date for 2026 Blue-Gold Game

The Notre Dame football program has announced the date for this year’s spring game. The 2026 Blue-Gold game will take place on Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m. ET. Peacock will have live broadcast coverage.

The Blue-Gold Game and the practices leading up to it play a fairly pivotal role in shaping the upcoming season for the Fighting Irish. Last year, for instance, CJ Carr shined and set himself up to ultimately win the starting quarterback role in the fall. Not long after Carr stole the show in the spring game, Steve Angeli entered the transfer portal and made a move to Syracuse.

Carr is entrenched as Notre Dame’s starter now. Anything he does in the Blue-Gold Game, good or bad, will not affect that. But the other players in his position group? Blake Hebert and Noah Grubbs? They could stand to gain from impressive performances in the live-streamed scrimmage.

Now, the Blue-Gold Game is not all about what occurs on April 25. Again — the month’s worth of practices that precede the spring game, when added up in total, come out to be much more important than that occurrences on that singular day. But perception is a real thing, and the spring game is the only public display for Notre Dame football in 2026 prior to the season opener vs. Wisconsin on Sept. 6. That’s what makes spring games so intriguing; they’re a peering into the program of sorts, even if it’s just a fleeting glimpse.

For Notre Dame in particular, this year’s Blue-Gold Game will arrive with much anticipation rooted in almost every one of the players from a 2026 recruiting class that finished No. 2 in the nation is an early enrollee. Being that spring games are opportunities for younger players and/or those buried on the depth chart to break out, there could be some depth chart posturing and positioning at stake at Notre Dame Stadium at the end of April.

This will also be the first time fans get to see Carr and Co. in person since the end of November. Notre Dame finished the 2025 season on a 10-game winning streak. The Irish seemed destined to parlay that dominance into a College Football Playoff appearance. But instead they were snubbed, and they chose to decline their invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The last time they were on the field in their shiny gold helmets was for a 49-20 win at Stanford on Nov. 29.

So set wind your clocks and start the countdown now. There are only 79 days until Notre Dame football (sort of) returns to South Bend.