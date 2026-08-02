Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football class of 2028 commitments

Get to know the class of 2028 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from Blue & Gold.

See below for background on each of the commits, listed in chronological order from newest to oldest.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High EDGE Darieon Prescott

Height: 6-4

Weight: 255

Commitment date: July 27, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 23 NATL, No. 5 EDGE and No. 2 player from Illinois

Prescott announced his pledge his Fighting Irish on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show, picking Notre Dame over Oregon and Texas A&M, his other two finalists. More than 30 college programs offered Prescott a scholarship, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. The Notre Dame staff — led by defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, director of scouting DJ Bryant and head coach Marcus Freeman — did an incredible job to land the Chicagoland prospect before the start of his junior campaign.

During his sophomore season, Prescott recorded 65 stops, 14 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and 2 blocked kicks. He was named to the Rivals High School Football Sophomore second-team All-America list for his efforts in 2025.

Prescott had a strong freshman season as well, being named to the 2024 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team. He posted 66 tackles, 9 stops for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 5 sacks, 27 quarterback pressures and 2 blocked kicks.

Prescott sophomore highlight (playoffs)

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas S Andre Jones

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Commitment date: June 22, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 269 NATL, No. 24 S and No. 34 player from Florida

Moments after four-star 2027 wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. committed to Notre Dame in the summer of 2026 on the Pat McAfee Show, the Irish faithful saw a surprise second commitment. Jones’ younger brother also announced for the Irish, picking Notre Dame over Florida State, Indiana, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Boston College and UCLA.

As a sophomore in 2025, Jones played in 13 contests, recording 37 tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups as part of a loaded St. Thomas Aquinas secondary. He’s been on the Raiders’ last two 5A Florida state championship teams.

His father is former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones Sr., and his uncle, Thomas Jones, was an All-American running back at Virginia and played in the NFL for a decade.

Jones sophomore highlights

Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy K Owen Davies

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Commitment date: June 10, 2026

Rivals Ranking: N/A

The Irish kicked off the recruiting class with a specialist for the second cycle in a row (long snapper Sean Kraft was first in 2027). Davies, who Kohl’s Kicking ranks as the No. 2 kicker in the 2028 class, reported a Fighting Irish offer after participating in a Notre Dame camp on June 2. He committed to the Irish over an offer from Tennessee.

In April 2025, Davies was named the top field goal and kickoff performer at The Tour’s camp stop in Nashville, Tenn. His field goals were charted with the following averages: 70.1 miles per hour, 10.8 feet high at the line of scrimmage and good from 56 yards out. His kickoffs were charted with averages of 76.3 miles per hour, 31 degree of launch angle, 4.12 seconds of hang time and 73 yards.

Davies 2026 camp highlights