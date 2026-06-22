Elite WR, Irish legacy Julius Jones Jr. commits to Notre Dame football

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. announced his commitment to Notre Dame on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon, giving the Irish a major boost to their 2027 class.

Jones has been Notre Dame’s top receiver target since offering him in March 2025, and the Irish staff — led by wide receivers coach Mike Brown — worked hard to earn his commitment. He visited campus three times, including the Texas A&M game last September and junior day in March 2026. The 5-10, 170-pounder was in town over the weekend for his official visit.

Jones committed to Notre Dame over Miami. He also held offers from the likes of Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and many others.

“The biggest thing that led me to pick Notre Dame was the real feeling of love, trust and belief in me,” Jones told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett about his commitment. “I feel 110 percent that it is the right place for me.”

Jones is a Notre Dame legacy, as his father, Julius Jones Sr., was a running back for the Irish a couple of decades ago. Many may think Jones was a lock for the Irish due to that, and while that gave Notre Dame a built-in advantage, the staff had to do a great job recruiting the nation’s No. 81 player and No. 14 wide receiver nationally.

And they did.

“Ever since I first came into contact with the coaching staff, I had an immediate feeling of true belief,” Jones continued. “They also made it extremely clear that they recruited me for my skill and the type of person I am, not just because of my father playing there.

“The things he’s done and the records he set at Notre Dame are the reason that I love Notre Dame as a school, and the way that I was recruited and the plans they have for me is the reason I will play for Notre Dame.”

Jones is Notre Dame’s second wide receiver commitment of the 2027 class, joining Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian’s Jackson Coleman. He is Notre Dame’s 19th commitment and seventh verbal who ranks as a top 100 overall player per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“There’s only one Notre Dame,” Jones previously told Blue & Gold. “And the mystique of it has always been something that I’ve been most aware of. Not just from my father, but seeing it, watching them play and understanding the culture that they do have. And also the weight of the degree.”

Jones’ younger brother, Andre, is a class of 2028 four-star defensive back. Moments after Jones Jr. announced his pledge, Andre also comitted to the Fighting Irish over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCLA and others.

The Julius Jones Jr. file

During his team’s Florida 5A state championship-winning season in 2025, Jones posted 58 receptions for 876 yards with 14 touchdowns across 15 games. St. Thomas Aquinas also won the 5A Florida state championship during his sophomore and freshman seasons as well.

He was named to the 2025 MaxPreps Junior All-America First Team offense and the 2025 All-Broward First Team offense.

Jones has been a key member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders’ last two Florida 5A state championship teams. St. Thomas Aquinas finished as the No. 8 team in America and No. 2 in Florida in 2025, according to the Massey Ratings.

He led St. Thomas Aquinas in receiving as a sophomore. He caught 51 passes for 750 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and 6 touchdowns in 2024.

During his high school career, he’s hauled in 120 passes for 1,843 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In March 2026, Jones recorded a personal-best 10.52 in the 100-meter race.

He participated in the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January and was a top performer during the week of practice.

“Jones is a smooth, refined receiver who has a high skill level, and that’s apparent in this setting,” Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power wrote at the time. “While some receivers could be a little all over the place or not comfortable, it has looked easy for Jones. He is certainly one of the top receivers.”

He was also Rivals’ MVP of the Under Armour Future 50 event in June 2025.

The elder Jones starred at Notre Dame in the early 2000s, rushing for 3,018 yards and accounting for 27 touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2004 draft and played several years in the league.

His uncle is Thomas Jones, an All-American running back for Virginia in 1999 who went on to play in the NFL from 2000-2011. He ran for 10,591 yards and accounted for 71 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Jones was named to the 2023 Rising Stars All-South Florida Freshman Team.

Jones reminds Power of former West Virginia wide receiver Stedman Bailey, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2013.

“Julius Jones’ build, silky smooth coordination, and overall play style remind us of Stedman Bailey,” Power wrote. “They are around the same size and showed excellent ball skills and instincts as pass catchers. Both Jones and Bailey were productive high school wide receivers in South Florida. Jones is more of a national prospect at the same stage and has more of a robust track profile.”



