Former Notre Dame CB Chance Tucker commits to transfer to North Dakota State | Newsstand
Former Notre Dame cornerback Chance Tucker will continue his college football career at North Dakota State Bison football.
On Sunday, CBS Sports national college football writer Chris Hummer reported that Tucker has committed to transfer to the Mountain West Conference program in Fargo, N.D. The 6-foot-183-pound defensive back entered the transfer portal Dec. 17 after five years with the Fighting Irish.
Tucker received a medical redshirt after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL suffered during fall camp. He then suffered another season-ending knee injury in November after appearing in four games in 2025.
During his Irish career, he saw action in 14 games total and recorded three tackles. According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, Tucker was ranked the No. 251 cornerback in the portal.
A product of Encino (Calif.) Crespi, Tucker was a four-star wide receiver according to On3 and the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 rated him highest, ranking him the No. 39 wide receiver and No. 231 overall prospect in the 2022 class.
However, the Irish signed Tucker as a cornerback out of high school, and that is where he is expected to continue his career at North Dakota State.
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