Former Notre Dame CB Chance Tucker commits to transfer to North Dakota State | Newsstand

Former Notre Dame cornerback Chance Tucker will continue his college football career at North Dakota State Bison football.

On Sunday, CBS Sports national college football writer Chris Hummer reported that Tucker has committed to transfer to the Mountain West Conference program in Fargo, N.D. The 6-foot-183-pound defensive back entered the transfer portal Dec. 17 after five years with the Fighting Irish.

Tucker received a medical redshirt after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL suffered during fall camp. He then suffered another season-ending knee injury in November after appearing in four games in 2025.

During his Irish career, he saw action in 14 games total and recorded three tackles. According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, Tucker was ranked the No. 251 cornerback in the portal.

A product of Encino (Calif.) Crespi, Tucker was a four-star wide receiver according to On3 and the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 rated him highest, ranking him the No. 39 wide receiver and No. 231 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

However, the Irish signed Tucker as a cornerback out of high school, and that is where he is expected to continue his career at North Dakota State.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

The No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2027 class, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon five-star recruit Marcus Fakatou, was back at Notre Dame last weekend.

Former Irish star quarterback Brady Quinn reacted to Blue & Gold’s prediction of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. to the Irish.

Irish redshirt sophomore starting quarterback CJ Carr appears to have tried a no-look pass in the Blue-Gold game.

CJ Carr said back in March that he would try some no-look passes. He'd been watching Matthew Stafford film to teach himself.



This certainly appears to be a no-look pass from Carr to Mylan Graham. He manipulates the defense and hits Graham in the golden window. pic.twitter.com/6psOaozmyD — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 26, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I do believe having a returning quarterback for an offensive coordinator is an incredible luxury that I wish happened every year.”

— Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on Carr after the Blue-Gold spring game.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend