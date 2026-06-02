Newsstand: Notre Dame player featured on EA Sports College Football 27

The new EA Sports College Football ’27 cover was revealed over the weekend, and a Notre Dame student-athlete made the cover of the deluxe version.

That player is superstar cornerback Leonard Moore, and the game will launch with him as the highest-rated defender with a 97 overall rating.

The deluxe cover of the game also features USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti — along with Moore, of course.

But on the standard version of the game, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney are on the cover. That trio also appears on the deluxe version of the game.

The EA Sports College Football opening drive, introducing the 2027 video game, is set to release on June 4. College Football 27 early access begins July 2.

The original EA college football video game franchise ran from 1998 until 2013. Moving from the Bill Walsh College Football moniker to NCAA Football, the annual game was eventually discontinued. The game returned in July 2024 for the first time in more than a decade.

Leonard Moore earned unanimous All-American honors for his tremendous season in 2025, posting 31 tackles, 5 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble.

He started and played in 10 games this past season and received a 92.0 defense grade for his performance. That’s the highest season-long defense grade PFF has given to a Notre Dame starter since it began assigning season-long grades in 2014. Moore surpassed linebacker Te’Von Coney’s 2018 grade of 91.8 for the top spot.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

What are your thoughts on the new College Football 27 deluxe cover?



📸@ETGEACOLLEGE pic.twitter.com/1LXYpfmysF — Blain Crain (@Blain_Crain) May 30, 2026

been a busy couple of weeks for the crew 🙃#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/eularDuzeH — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) June 1, 2026

Quote of the day

“I’ve seen his basketball highlights one time, a while ago, and it was awesome. I’ve never met him, but I’d love to someday. And in basketball, I think it’d be a good matchup. People don’t know, but I can still hoop, so I’m down to run a game with him.”

— 2026 OL signee Ben Nichols on former Irish OL Quenton Nelson

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