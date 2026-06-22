Notre Dame defensive lineman Brenan Vernon medically retires from football

Notre Dame football’s top defensive line prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is no longer on the roster. Blue & Gold can confirm Irish Sports Daily’s report that defensive lineman Brenan Vernon has medically retired.

During his three-year Notre Dame career, Vernon appeared in four games — two as a freshman in 2023 and two as a sophomore in 2024 — played 17 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles. He did not appear in any games last season. Before Monday’s news, Vernon had two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 293-pound Vernon, a Mentor (Ohio) High graduate, was the No. 160 overall player, the No. 20 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 4 player in Ohio in the 2023 recruiting class. He notably verbally committed to the Irish over Ohio State ahead of his high school junior season despite multiple projections predicting him to pick the Buckeyes.

When Vernon committed to the Irish, Mike Elston was the defensive line coach and Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator. Vernon’s commitment was considered one of the early notable recruiting wins of the Freeman era.

“He has a great soul,” Vernon told Blue & Gold during his recruitment about Freeman. “He’s such a great guy in general, just like the rest of them … There’s nothing else to say about Freeman other than he’s just such a great person.”

Injuries and constant positional switches from defensive end to defensive tackle kept Vernon from ever being able to maneuver to the top of the Notre Dame depth chart. Vernon had MCL surgery toward the end of spring practice in 2025. It is unclear whether his MCL injury factored into his decision to medically retire.

Vernon is the second Irish defensive lineman to medically retire this offseason. On Dec. 29, Irish captain Donovan Hinish announced his career was over. Hinish was a major contributor to the program for the last two years, appearing in 27 games and logging 766 snaps. He totaled 57 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 1 pass breakup in 37 total games throughout his Irish career.

Even with Vernon and Hinish’s departures, the Irish have 20 scholarship defensive linemen on the roster.

Two of those defensive linemen were defensive tackles — Vernon’s latest position — who joined the program via transfer. Francis Brewu signed with Notre Dame after two years at Pittsburgh, reuniting with his primary recruiter from the Panthers, new Irish defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. Tionne Gray also chose to transfer to the Irish after two years at Oregon.

According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, Brewu and Gray were the Nos. 2 and 6 defensive tackles in the portal.

In addition to Brewu and Gray, the Irish return sixth-year starter Jason Onye and key senior contributor Elijah Hughes. Redshirt sophomore Cole Mullins and redshirt junior Armel Mukam have also made past contributions for the Irish.