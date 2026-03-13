Newsstand: Former Notre Dame stars Drue Tranquill, Durham Smythe make NFL moves
Former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill started his NFL career with for the Los Angeles Chargers as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and helped Andy Reid’s squad win the Super Bowl that season.
Tranquill has remained a stalwart of the Chiefs defense, coming off a season in which he recorded 103 tackles (10 for loss), 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Tranquill and the Chiefs renegotiated the final year of his deal, “taking his base pay from $6 million down to $3.5 million.”
Added Garafolo, “Once considered a possible cap casualty, Tranquill is locked in for 2026.”
Across his five-year career in South Bend from 2014-19, Tranquill totaled 181 tackles (25 for loss), 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 5 fumble recoveries and 1 blocked kick.
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Former Irish tight end Durham Smythe is on the move and will play for his third team in as many years this fall.
He’s taking his talents to the Baltimore Ravens after one year in Chicago with the Bears. He started his career with the Miami Dolphins, playing in South Florida from 2018-24.
During his NFL career, Smythe has hauled in 136 passes for 1,253 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Notre Dame tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“His résumé speaks for itself. He’s been through it all. He’s been in college football and the NFL for a long time. He has produced players, especially people like me, my size. He’s coached in the league, so he knows what it takes to get there. He knows what it takes to be great.”
— Key Fighting Irish DL target Brayden Parks on new ND DL coach Charlie Partridge
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