Dylan Faison’s first goal helps lift Notre Dame lacrosse past No. 1 Richmond | Newsstand

Notre Dame two-sport athlete Dylan Faison netted the first goal of his men’s lacrosse career in the Fighting Irish’s upset win over No. 1 Richmond on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Faison recorded his first collegiate point with 2:26 left in the third quarter, giving Notre Dame an 11-6 lead entering the final frame. The No. 4 Irish went on to win 12-8 in Evanston, Ill., during Chicago’s “Lacrosse Day,” aided by Faison’s score and an 8-0 opening quarter.

Before Saturday, Faison — who graduated from high school early and enrolled at Notre Dame this spring — had appeared in three games and recorded five shots, with only one on goal. Over the last two weeks, however, the should-be high school senior has begun to find his footing for the Irish.

In the program’s first loss of the season, a March 28 matchup against Virginia, Faison recorded the first ground ball and caused turnover of his career. He carried that momentum into Saturday, ultimately finding the back of the net for the first time.

According to Inside Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse Federation, Faison was the country’s No. 1 lacrosse recruit. The Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School product was also the No. 933 overall player in the 2026 football recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He is also listed as the No. 131 wide receiver nationally and the No. 100 prospect in Florida. Faison is expected to play wide receiver for the Irish this fall and is the younger brother of former Notre Dame two-sport athlete Jordan Faison, who gave up lacrosse to focus on football for his senior season.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Dylan Faison gets the first goal of his Notre Dame lacrosse career. Picking up where his brother left off. pic.twitter.com/KMQFvJO2OM — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 4, 2026

From our family to yours, we wish you a joyous Easter! #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/K3zldz92uT — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 5, 2026

Plenty of @NDFootball representation among the Draft's top RBs ☘️



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/imJt4xRhZo — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“They got to sit there and see, ‘Wait a minute, this can work.’ Audric [Estimé] had 1,300 yards, 18 touchdowns, but up until Game 10, he only played 47, 48% of the plays on offense. It was put out there for guys to be highly, highly successful and efficient.”

— Former Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on the benefits of his multiple-back system in helping his RBs prepare for the NFL.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend