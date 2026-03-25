Notre Dame enters mix for Rivals’ new No. 1 player in 2028 class

The Notre Dame football program is taking an early swing with Rivals’ No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison announced on Instagram that he received a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass catcher is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

In just two seasons at the high school level, Harrison has already proven to be another prolific talent from the Harrison family. A product of Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, he is coming off a sophomore season in which he hauled in 50 passes for 849 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games. During his 13-game freshman season, he posted 51 catches for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His promising potential has caught the attention of coaches and players at all levels, including the head coach of the No. 2 high school football program in the nation.

“He is [effing] unbelievable,” Baltimore St. Frances head coach Messay Hailemariam told Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong on Monday. “(Alabama five-star safety signee) Jireh Edwards said he played against some of the best and that Jett Harrison is going to be one of the best players to touch a high school football field.”

As of Wednesday, Harrison is one of 67 high school sophomores — including 16 wide receivers — to report an offer from the Irish. At this point in the 2028 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame has not prioritized any position more heavily than wide receiver.

Irish casting a wide net at wide receiver in 2028 cycle

In addition to Harrison, wide receivers coach Mike Brown has also offered six of Rivals’ top seven wide receivers in the 2028 class: Brysen Wright (Jacksonville, Fla.), Braylon Clark (Charlotte, N.C.), Jaylen Addai (Pearland, Texas), Lorenzo McMullen Jr. (Cincinnati), Roye Oliver (Chandler, Ariz.) and Deandre Bidden (Harper Woods, Mich.). McMullen visited Notre Dame last season, and Addai will visit campus for the first time in April.

The Irish have built some equity at Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep. In the 2025 cycle, they signed four-star linebacker Anthony Sacca, the No. 9 recruit in Pennsylvania. However, Sacca transferred to UCLA during the winter.

New Notre Dame director of player personnel Kenny Sanders and director of scouting DJ Bryant also have ties to Harrison’s school. They were part of a Penn State staff that helped sign Sacca’s teammate, four-star linebacker Cam Smith, the No. 11 prospect in the Keystone State in 2025.

The Irish have also had pronounced success with NFL legacy recruits under head coach Marcus Freeman. In his five years, 15 sons of former NFL players have been part of his teams, including nine this season. Among them are the sons of Harrison’s fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers: Jerome Bettis Jr. (Jerome Bettis), Devin Fitzgerald (Larry Fitzgerald) and Bryce Young (Bryant Young).