Newsstand: ESPN tabs Notre Dame WR Will Pauling as NFL Draft sleeper
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Will Pauling ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day in South Bend last month, which seems to have helped boost his NFL Draft stock.
He was originally viewed as an undrafted free agent, but he could sneak his way into the 7th round, especially after the positive buzz he got in an article published by ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg on Monday morning.
Rittenburg polled more than 30 college coaches to get their choices for sleepers in this month’s draft. Pauling made the list.
“Coach Marcus Freeman is bullish on Pauling, who had limited production in his lone season with the Fighting Irish but showcased his big-play ability during a midseason stretch that included five straight games with a touchdown catch,” wrote Rittenburg.
Pauling transferred from Wisconsin to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility, and the 5-10, 190-pounder, who was nicknamed the “Gug Rat” for spending an obscene amount of time in the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, was named team captain ahead of the 2025 campaign.
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He played in all 12 of Notre Dame’s games last fall, starting six of them. He caught 26 passes for 381 yards with a team-high six touchdown receptions.
“It’s a blessing to be a part of this program,” Pauling told reporters in November. “Obviously being a two-time transfer, being in my third program, you see a lot of places, you see a lot of different things and I can truly say Notre Dame’s a place like no other. Would’ve never imagined I’d end up here, but being here, it’s been a blessing and being part of the team that’s so special, not only on the field but off the field. It’s amazing.”
Notre Dame tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“Everybody has roles for the team. I feel like that’s my role, to make the wild interceptions, make the wild play, the wild tackle. So that’s my role for the team. And that’s what the team needs me to do. So that’s where I’m going to step up and I’m going to make them plays for the team.”
— Fighting Irish safety Brauntae Johnson
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