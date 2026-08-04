Notre Dame football fall camp injury report: Including Charles Jagusah, five players ruled out

On Tuesday, Notre Dame released its preseason availability update ahead of the start of fall camp. Five players, including offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, will be out when practice begins Thursday. No return-to-play timeline was offered beyond that.

Six others, including linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, will have modified activity, but head coach Marcus Freeman said he’s hopeful they’ll be full-go at some point before the start of the season. The Irish kick off their 2026 campaign in 33 days against Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Burgess, Kia and Jones are new additions to the list since the spring. Kia and Burgess both completed spring practice by playing in the Blue-Gold game. On April 1, Freeman ruled Reddish out for the rest of the spring due to a shoulder injury.

For details on Craig, Hola, Jagusah, Porter and Viliamu-Asa’s injuries, Notre Dame director of athletic training Rob Hunt explained each one in a news conference March 18. Hunt did not identify injuries to Reddish or Burress five months ago.

The injury progress on Viliamu-Asa is especially encouraging considering Freeman told reporters Tuesday that he’s hopeful the players listed with modified activity will be full-go before the start of the season. When Freeman last spoke with reporters July 21, he was more cautious in offering a definitive timeline for Viliamu-Asa to be game-ready.

“He won’t be full go,” Freeman said two weeks ago when addressing Viliamu-Asa’s status to start fall camp. “He’ll be ‘return to play.’ I don’t know exactly when he’ll be cleared to play in a game, but he’ll be practicing. It’s just when is he 100 percent full go? That’s not going to be at the start of fall camp.”

Players that the Notre Dame football communication team did not provide updates on Tuesday include safety Joey O’Brien and cornerback Khary Adams, meaning the pair of freshman five-star defensive backs are expected to be available for the start of camp.

O’Brien injured his ankle during the Blue-Gold Game on April 25, but Freeman said in a sit-down with print reporters July 21 that “he’ll be good.” That same day, he also said Adams “should be good” after he missed spring practice with a labrum tear in his shoulder.

With Tuesday’s update, four players unavailable for the spring are also expected to be available for the start of preseason camp: