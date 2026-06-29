How many five-star recruits can Notre Dame sign in the 2027 class?

Notre Dame set a program record for five-star recruits in a single recruiting class during the 2026 cycle. The Irish signed five five-star recruits, with a prospect being defined as a five-star if he ranks as one by any of the major recruiting rankings (ESPN, 247 Sports, Rivals and the Rivals Industry Ranking).

Prior to the 2026 cycle, the Irish had never signed at least four five-stars in a single class dating back to 2002. They signed three in 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2024.

Defensive backs Khary Adams and Joey O’Brien, tight end Ian Premer, offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh and defensive end Rodney Dunham were Notre Dame’s five-star signees in the 2026 class.

Notre Dame’s 2026 class finished the cycle ranked No. 2 in America, the same ranking the Irish currently hold. Notre Dame had never signed the No. 2 class nationally in the internet era, which would make doing it back-to-back quite the feat.

How many five-stars will the Irish sign in the 2027 cycle?

Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commitment according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, is Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola. He’s the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle per that metric, and 247 Sports also lists him as a five-star per their own rankings.

Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East EDGE Abraham Sesay is a five-star recruit per Rivals, 247 Sports and the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s the No. 19 prospect and No. 3 EDGE nationally per the industry ranking. Sesay committed to the Irish in May.

On June 26, the Irish pulled off an upset when they beat out Texas A&M for Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston’s Albert Simien, a five-star per Rivals and the Rivals Industry Ranking, which lists him as the No. 20 prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman.

Only Rivals lists Chicago St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho as a five-star prospect. He’s the No. 9 overall player and No. 2 recruit at his position nationally. Folorunsho picked the Irish in May over Miami and Texas Tech.

How many more?

The Irish have four five-star commits, and a couple of their current verbals could earn the coveted status.

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons’ Xavier Hasan is Rivals’ No. 33 overall player and No. 6 cornerback nationally. At the end of the cycle, the top 32 overall players will be Rivals’ five-star recruits, so Hasan is knocking on the door.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ Julius Jones Jr. could end up a five-star according to ESPN. He’s currently the No. 50 recruit and No. 10 wideout nationally per the outlet and could play his way into their five-star discussion by the end of the cycle.

With most of the class already in place, Notre Dame’s remaining recruiting efforts will likely focus on a small group of elite prospects. If the Irish can land another five-star or see one of their current commitments rise in the rankings, another record-setting haul could be within reach.