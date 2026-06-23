Four-star DL Segun Alexander commits to Notre Dame football

Only one of Notre Dame’s 18 official visitors hadn’t been to South Bend prior to the weekend, and that one prospect has committed to the Fighting Irish. Granted, 15 of those prospects were already Irish commits headed into the weekend, but with that one target, Notre Dame made quick work.

Near the end of his official visit the weekend of June 19-21, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School class of 2027 defensive tackle Segun “Shaggy” Alexander informed the Irish staff of his commitment, and his decision is now public via Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

“Right before [my] Notre Dame [visit], I had two schools that I really liked, which were Texas A&M and Clemson,” Alexander told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “But going into Notre Dame, I had a feeling I was really going to like the school.”

He loved everything about his first experience on campus.

“I knew by the second day that I was going to Notre Dame,” Alexander continued. “After we finished our first full day of activities and experiencing the people, it just felt different. The only school that came close to that feeling was Clemson, but Notre Dame pulled ahead because of the people. It wasn’t fake. It was real.”

Alexander took official visits to Cal, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Vanderbilt before making it to South Bend. Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and several others offered scholarships to him.

The 6-4, 270-pounder was a member of the 2028 class but reclassified to the 2027 cycle just last month. Notre Dame offered him in April and decided to continue to recruit him after his reclassification.

Alexander is Notre Dame’s fifth commitment along the defensive line. He gives the Irish a second interior D-line pledge, joining Chicago St. Patrick’s David Folorunsho. Notre Dame has Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep’s Aidan O’Neil, Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East’s Abraham Sesay and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Jackson Vaughn committed at defensive end.

He’s listed as the No. 396 overall player and No. 42 defensive lineman in America according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.

Alexander is Notre Dame’s 20th commitment of the class, a group that ranks No. 3 nationally according to the Rivals Industry Team Ranking.

The Segun Alexander file

According to his team’s MaxPreps page, Alexander recorded 36 tackles (18 for loss), 13 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble in 12 games.

During his freshman campaign at Lilburn (Ga.) Providence Christian Academy, he posted 53 tackles (15 for loss), 6 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

In the spring of 2024, Alexander reports that he ran a 4.69 40-yard dash at 6-3, 260 pounds. The following spring, he placed third in the 1A-3A Georgia State track and field competition in the shot put.

He is from Toronto, Canada and moved to Georgia for high school.

Alexander’s older brother, Oyeka, is a redshirt sophomore for Miami (Ohio).