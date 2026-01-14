Live updates: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman mid-January press conference

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Fighting Irish’s transfer portal class and more. Watch the press conference and/or follow along with live updates of it from Blue & Gold below.

By: Mike Singer Freeman on CFP snub Freeman commented on the CFP snub for the first time since it happened. He said that he still has questions about the committee’s process, however: “It’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt.”

By: Mike Singer Freeman on OSU WR transfers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham “We knew a lot about them in the high school recruiting proccess and I’m glad we were able to get them.” Freeman talked about Graham’s relationship with Irish safety Tae Johnson, and how Porter comes from Bergen Catholic, which as produced past ND players.

By: Mike Singer Freeman on ND taking more undergrads “We had strategic, intentional conversations with admissions … College athletics has changed. There are student athletes who we have to get admitted to Notre Dame who maybe haven’t graduated. They worked perfectly with our personnel department to make sure we can get the right kids admitted. When you look at the guys we signed, not all our graduates, when they previously have been.”