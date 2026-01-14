Live updates: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman mid-January press conference
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Fighting Irish’s transfer portal class and more. Watch the press conference and/or follow along with live updates of it from Blue & Gold below.
Live updates: What Freeman is saying
Keep refreshing this page for live updates of what Freeman is saying … Updates are in reverse chronological order
Freeman on CFP snub01/14/2026 12:11:56 PM
Freeman commented on the CFP snub for the first time since it happened.
He said that he still has questions about the committee’s process, however:
“It’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt.”
Freeman on OSU WR transfers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham01/14/2026 12:10:00 PM
Freeman on ND taking more undergrads01/14/2026 12:08:29 PM
“We had strategic, intentional conversations with admissions … College athletics has changed. There are student athletes who we have to get admitted to Notre Dame who maybe haven’t graduated. They worked perfectly with our personnel department to make sure we can get the right kids admitted. When you look at the guys we signed, not all our graduates, when they previously have been.”
Marcus Freeman is at the podium01/14/2026 11:57:44 AM
Freeman starts by noting that he has new staff and portal additions to cover but begins by reading a statement about the police report
“I want to commend the journalists who handled the reporting with integrity,” he said as part of his opening statement. “It’s also important to me for to express my extreme disappointment with one local media outlet who chose to do the opposite … If they would have waited for more facts to become available, this wouldn’t have become a national headline … I behaved a respectful manner while protecting my family.”
“I won’t comment further and we’ll move forward with my family and team.”