Blue and Gold Football
Live updates: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Aug. 4 pre-fall camp press conference
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Fighting Irish football team with his squad starting fall camp practices in just two days.
Watch the press conference and/or follow along with live updates of it from Blue & Gold. Watch the press conference in the video player above.
Live updates: What Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is saying
Keep refreshing this page for live updates of what Freeman is saying … Updates are in reverse chronological order.
Freeman on CJ Carr08/04/2026 02:03:17 PM
“He’s almost like a version of a coordinator on the field … That’s an X-factor. You have to live with sometimes that he’ll make a check you wouldn’t have made, but we have confidence in him making a great decision.”
Freeman on the playoff snub08/04/2026 02:02:48 PM
Freeman continues to put the responsibility for the CFP snub on Notre Dame.
Asked about not getting the opportunity to play in the postseason last year, Freeman said, “We didn’t earn the opportunity. We didn’t earn the right to play more than 12 games last year.” (— Soble)
Freeman on the interior DL08/04/2026 02:01:36 PM
He mentioned six players to watch:
- Jason Onye
- Francis Brewu
- Tionne Gray
- Elijah Hughes
- Sean Sevillano
- Armel Mukam
“That’s a deep position. I don’t have much concern of who is on the field. We have a number of guys who can help us and play.”
Marcus Freeman on the slow starts to seasons in the past08/04/2026 01:58:54 PM
“It’s a January-August issue … We’re not changing everything we’ve done, but we’re evaluating everything we’ve done and enhancing a lot of different things. I’ll let you know after the season if we felt like we enhanced in the way we needed to. I feel confident about the enhancements we’ve made. We have to challenge everything. If you rinse and repeat, you’ll get passed by. You have to adapt.”
Freeman mentions various position battles08/04/2026 01:53:38 PM
- Backup QB
- Starting OL
- Top 6-7 WRs
- The next DE (rotational pieces)
- The DB room with so much depth
Notre Dame injury update08/04/2026 01:52:38 PM
Freeman on QB2 battle/reps08/04/2026 01:48:38 PM
Freeman says that Noah Grubbs and Blake Hebert will split reps with the 2s and will be “intentional” about getting Teddy Jarrard caught up.
“We have to find ways to keep developing those guys. We know at somme point we have to name a backup for Week 1, but the backup for Week 1 isn’t necessarily the backup for Week 6.”
He says the evaluation will be season-long.
Freeman is at the podium08/04/2026 01:46:50 PM
Notre Dame’s head coach said that he was pleased with how the summer went.
“They’re bigger, stronger and more explosive as you look at previous years.”
Freeman mentions that the longer offseason contributed to this, but the staff did a great job helping the players prepare for fall camp.
“It’s exciting times for all of us…We have a lot of work to do before Sept. 6. This is going to be an extremely important period for our football program.”
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