Live updates: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Aug. 4 pre-fall camp press conference

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Fighting Irish football team with his squad starting fall camp practices in just two days.

Watch the press conference and/or follow along with live updates of it from Blue & Gold. Watch the press conference in the video player above.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates of what Freeman is saying … Updates are in reverse chronological order.

By: Mike Singer Freeman on CJ Carr “He’s almost like a version of a coordinator on the field … That’s an X-factor. You have to live with sometimes that he’ll make a check you wouldn’t have made, but we have confidence in him making a great decision.”

By: Mike Singer Freeman on the playoff snub Freeman continues to put the responsibility for the CFP snub on Notre Dame. Asked about not getting the opportunity to play in the postseason last year, Freeman said, “We didn’t earn the opportunity. We didn’t earn the right to play more than 12 games last year.” (— Soble)

By: Mike Singer Freeman on the interior DL He mentioned six players to watch: Jason Onye

Francis Brewu

Tionne Gray

Elijah Hughes

Sean Sevillano

Armel Mukam “That’s a deep position. I don’t have much concern of who is on the field. We have a number of guys who can help us and play.”

By: Mike Singer Marcus Freeman on the slow starts to seasons in the past “It’s a January-August issue … We’re not changing everything we’ve done, but we’re evaluating everything we’ve done and enhancing a lot of different things. I’ll let you know after the season if we felt like we enhanced in the way we needed to. I feel confident about the enhancements we’ve made. We have to challenge everything. If you rinse and repeat, you’ll get passed by. You have to adapt.”

By: Mike Singer Freeman mentions various position battles Backup QB

Starting OL

Top 6-7 WRs

The next DE (rotational pieces)

The DB room with so much depth

By: Mike Singer Notre Dame injury update Notre Dame just dropped an updated injury report ahead of fall camp.



Limited: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (knee), Ashton Craig (knee), Quincy Porter (knee), Elijah Burress (hamstring), Nick Reddish (shoulder), Brayden Robinson (knee)



Out: Charles Jagusah (humerus), Christopher… — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 4, 2026

By: Mike Singer Freeman on QB2 battle/reps Freeman says that Noah Grubbs and Blake Hebert will split reps with the 2s and will be “intentional” about getting Teddy Jarrard caught up. “We have to find ways to keep developing those guys. We know at somme point we have to name a backup for Week 1, but the backup for Week 1 isn’t necessarily the backup for Week 6.” He says the evaluation will be season-long. Marcus Freeman is not ruling out Teddy Jarrard winning the backup QB job in Week 1.



"How fast we can expedite this process to get him playing fast, that's always the challenge." — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 4, 2026

By: Mike Singer Freeman is at the podium Notre Dame’s head coach said that he was pleased with how the summer went. “They’re bigger, stronger and more explosive as you look at previous years.” Freeman mentions that the longer offseason contributed to this, but the staff did a great job helping the players prepare for fall camp. “It’s exciting times for all of us…We have a lot of work to do before Sept. 6. This is going to be an extremely important period for our football program.”