Notre Dame hiring Penn State recruiting staffer DJ Bryant

News broke earlier on Wednesday that Notre Dame was hiring Penn State director of player personnel Kenny Sanders as its new assistant general manager, and Blue & Gold can report that the Irish are not done with new personnel hires.

Penn State recruiting coordinator for personnel and recruitment DJ Bryant will join the Fighting Irish staff in the personnel/recruiting department, per Blue & Gold sources. His exact position is unknown at this time.

Blue White Illustrated’s Ryan Snyder reported on Tuesday that Bryant would not be part of the Matt Campbell-led Nittany Lions’ program.

Bryant, a Baltimore native, played four seasons as a defensive lineman for James Madison and then signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He bounced around on a few practice squads that season before eventually landing with the Ravens in Baltimore. That was the same period that the aforementioned Sanders worked in the team’s scouting department.

Bryant spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 2015, then returned to football in 2020, joining Colorado’s recruiting staff. He spent three seasons in Boulder before eventually joining the Penn State staff in Feb. 2023.

Prior to his time at Colorado, Bryant was a defensive quality control assistant at Towson for a couple of years. According to his Colorado bio, Bryant worked with the full-time coaching staff with game scouting reports, videotape and other materials to develop schematic game strategies on upcoming opponents, along with a significant role in helping to coach the defensive ends.

He worked at James Madison — his alma mater — from 2017-18 as well. He graduated from James Madison in December 2011 with a bachelor degree in Health & Physical Education and Recreation. Bryant totaled 123 tackles (29 for loss) and 13.5 sacks during his collegiate career.