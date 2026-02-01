Reports: Notre Dame expected to hire Illinois’ defensive coordinator Aaron Henry

Notre Dame is expected to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry to become the Fighting Irish’s new defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and others.

Henry will serve alongside Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ash. The 37-year-old native of Immokalee, Fla. worked for Ash’s first staff at Rutgers in 2016.

He played at Wisconsin from 2007-11 and played both safety and cornerback during his playing career. He started all of the Badgers’ games in 2010 and 2011. In his last two seasons of college ball, he posted 125 tackles (3.5 for loss) 1 sack, 6 interceptions, 17 pass break ups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.