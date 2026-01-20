Newsstand: Three former Notre Dame players win national championship with Indiana
Indiana knocked off Miami 27-21 to complete a perfect season (16-0) and win the 2025-26 national title, and three former Notre Dame football players were crowned champions with the Hoosiers.
Rose Bowl MVP and starting Indiana center Pat Coogan started 41 games for Notre Dame before transferring to Indiana for his final season of college football. The 6-5, 311-pound Chicago native earned his undergraduate degree in American studies from Notre Dame before capping off his career with a national championship.
Tight end Holden Staes played his first two college seasons at Notre Dame and started in nine contests, but he transferred to Tennessee and caught 15 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown as a junior in 2024. Staes transferred to Indiana for his final season of eligibility and was a reserve for the Hoosiers, catching seven passes for 62 yards and two scores, but played in every contest for Indiana.
Hoosiers defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz played for the Irish from 2005-08 and completed his second year on Curt Cignetti‘s Indiana staff. He previously served as the defensive line coach at James Madison under Cignetti.
“I remember our first team meeting we just had for 2026. My message was it’s up to us to leave no doubt. We left doubt. We lost by four or five points in the first two games. We left doubt. It’s our job to make sure we leave no doubt.”
— Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman on College GameDay on Monday regarding ND being left out of the College Football Playoff
