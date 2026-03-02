Newsstand: NFL teams 'fell deeper in love' with Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love at NFL Combine
Former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love stole the show at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. And according to ESPN, his standing with NFL teams may be even stronger than previously thought.
“There were teams that fell deeper in love with Jeremiyah Love yesterday,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid said during a SportsCenter appearance Sunday. “While he was going through drills, there was a collective silence that was quickly met with oohs and ahhs. I believe he solidified himself as a top 10 pick.”
Love was one of the top performers in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. That mark ranked second among running backs — trailing only Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., who ran a 4.33 — and tied for 15th among all participants. Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson posted the fastest time overall at 4.26.
Unlike Washington and Thompson, though, Love is widely viewed as a bona fide first-round pick. Reid also identified a couple of potential landing spots.
“As far as potential landing spots, I look at Washington at No. 7 overall,” Reid said. “Pairing him with Jayden Daniels, I think that would be a terrific fit. No. 8 to New Orleans is an ideal fit as well as they build it around Tyler Shough. Alvin Kamara is going to be 31 years old and entering the final year of his contract.”
NFL Draft analysts are also intrigued by the possibility of Love landing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“And then at No. 9, the NFL better not let him land in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes,” Reid said. “I think that would be a terrific fit. Look for Jeremiyah Love to go in the top 10.”
Love is attempting to become the first Notre Dame running back selected in the first round since Jerome Bettis in 1993. The St. Louis Rams drafted Bettis with the No. 10 overall pick 33 years ago.
“It was one of the best workouts that I saw. He was terrific. The footwork, the quick cuts that he was able to do. And then the route running portion. That is another area that is really underrated about him and why I believe he’s the best player in this year’s draft.”
— Reid on Love’s workout.
