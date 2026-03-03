Newsstand: Dan Orlovsky shares strong take on Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love

On ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning, host Mike Greenberg asked former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky who the best player in the upcoming NFL Draft was. And his answer should be music to the ears of Notre Dame football fans.

It was none other than former Irish running back Jeremiyah Love.

“This young man put on an absolute show when it comes to physical talent and athletic ability at the combine,” Orlovsky said. “To run a 4.36 (40-yard dash) at his size coming off his career at Notre Dame — I know he won’t go No. 1 overall. That is more than likely to be Fernando Mendoza, but when it comes to being the best player in the NFL Draft, it’s Jeremiyah Love.”

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein and PFF’s Trevor Sikkema have Love going No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

“Love didn’t need to do much at the combine; he was already widely known as the top running back in this class, and a top-10 prospect overall,” Sikkema wrote. “But his 4.36-second 40-yard dash was certainly fun to see. The Saints need that kind of explosiveness out of the backfield, as it was completely absent for them last year.”

"When it comes to the best player in the draft, that's Jeremiyah Love."



—@danorlovsky7 on who's the best player in the NFL Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/1cLPLRRkdj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 2, 2026

Staff Updates for the 2026 season ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/H9URtHdXCV — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 2, 2026

NEWS: Four-Star LB Roman Igwebuike is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 225 LB from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 6 LB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/MVbwvEKO8p pic.twitter.com/qXdMubkpMj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 27, 2026

Quote of the day

“I figured the offer was coming, but it was still a surreal feeling. When you hear such a great program like Notre Dame wants to offer you, it’s just different. This one feels so much different; it’s Notre Dame.”

— 2027 four-star DL Aidan O’Neil on his Fighting Irish scholarship offer

Headlines of the day