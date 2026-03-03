Newsstand: Dan Orlovsky shares strong take on Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love
On ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning, host Mike Greenberg asked former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky who the best player in the upcoming NFL Draft was. And his answer should be music to the ears of Notre Dame football fans.
It was none other than former Irish running back Jeremiyah Love.
“This young man put on an absolute show when it comes to physical talent and athletic ability at the combine,” Orlovsky said. “To run a 4.36 (40-yard dash) at his size coming off his career at Notre Dame — I know he won’t go No. 1 overall. That is more than likely to be Fernando Mendoza, but when it comes to being the best player in the NFL Draft, it’s Jeremiyah Love.”
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein and PFF’s Trevor Sikkema have Love going No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
“Love didn’t need to do much at the combine; he was already widely known as the top running back in this class, and a top-10 prospect overall,” Sikkema wrote. “But his 4.36-second 40-yard dash was certainly fun to see. The Saints need that kind of explosiveness out of the backfield, as it was completely absent for them last year.”
