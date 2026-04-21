Newsstand: NBC’s Chris Simms lists Jeremiyah Love as top-five pick in mock draft

It seems that with every passing day, former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is gaining more attention from the national media covering the NFL Draft, with his stock continuing to rise.

On Monday, morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Love could go as high as No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals with Love’s “floor” being No. 7 to the Washington Commanders.

Love has been viewed as a surefire top-10 pick, with the chances of him getting into top-five territory is clearly increasing.

NBC analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms posted his mock draft — which can be seen below — and he has Love going No. 3.

“Mike LaFleur is a run game expert…They believe in running backs,” Simms said. “Love is one of the three best players in the draft. He’s too good for them to pass up.”

Love had a tremendous career at Notre Dame, scoring 42 touchdowns in three seasons for the Fighting Irish.

Those 42 touchdowns — 36 rushing, 6 receiving — are the third-most anyone has scored in a Notre Dame uniform, behind only Allen Pinkett (53) and Autry Denson (47). Love also finished his college career with 3,476 yards from scrimmage, 2,822 on the ground and 594 through the air. For his 2025 campaign, he was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Irish player to do so since Manti Te’o in 2012.

Beyond the numbers, Love will go down as the face of one of the most successful eras of Notre Dame football in the 21st century, as well as arguably the most electric playmaker to ever wear a blue-and-gold uniform.

“You talk about one of the best players in the country,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in November 2025. “If he’s not one of them, then, you know, it’s hard to believe how many other players are that special. He’s a special player.”

Notre Dame tweets of the day

My first & only mock draft. This is where I think players WILL go, not where they SHOULD go. pic.twitter.com/Nx353E4vzH — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 20, 2026

There is growing chatter in league circles that Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is in play with Arizona at No. 3 overall. Ideally, the Cardinals would like to find a team willing to trade up so they can acquire more picks, and there have already been “exploratory” calls,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2026

Five-star LB Kaden Henderson spent the weekend in South Bend, and Notre Dame is surging for the No. 1 linebacker in the country.



Read: https://t.co/jJ3vkLhXYp pic.twitter.com/uKqmjpFjIZ — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 21, 2026

NEWS: Four-Star WR Cade Cooper is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 195 WR is ranked as the No. 2 WR in Pennsylvania in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/VXoUGOurJP pic.twitter.com/vVDkl8cN3H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2026

Quote of the day

“It’s the support I have from the top down, the alignment with our administration, the alignment with the leadership of our university and with the players we’re able to attract. I believe I truly have one of the greatest jobs in America.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman to On3’s Chris Low

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