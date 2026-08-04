Newsstand: Joel Klatt makes strong statement about two Notre Dame players

During The Joel Klatt Show on Monday, the former Colorado quarterback and current Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt listed his top 10 players in the sport for the 2026 campaign.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Miami receiver Malachi Toney, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons, LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin were the players Klatt listed from Nos. 4-10, respectively.

Klatt mentioned how much he likes Manning, Moore and Sayin before stating, “I cannot contain my excitement for CJ Carr at Notre Dame.”

“Carr is incredibly talented … What people fail to realize is how explosive they were [last year] and can be this year throwing the football,” Klatt continued. “They can score, and Carr got a bunch of experience. This is going to be an offense that’s more quarterback-centric than running back-centric from a year ago.

“Carr could have a monster year. He’s got [Jaden] Greathouse and [Jordan] Faison back and a great transfer in Quincy Porter from Ohio State. This could be a very explosive Notre Dame team. Their schedule is cake; he could have a monster, monster season in terms of numbers. He’s probably my Heisman frontrunner because of that.

“He’s my top quarterback going into the season.”

No. 2 on Klatt’s list is another Notre Dame star, and to no one’s surprise, it’s cornerback Leonard Moore.

“This dude can play,” Klatt said. “He’s one of the best cornerback prospects I’ve seen in quite some time. Barring injury, he’s absolutely the best cornerback in next year’s draft and is absolutely a top six draft pick. Moore is fantastic.

“I’ve talked with offensive coordinators and wide receivers who have faced Notre Dame, and they all say how elite Leonard Moore is in coverage. He’s going to allow them to do so much on the defensive side. This should be one of the best defenses — if not the best defense — in college football.

“Moore can eliminate a great wide receiver and take away half the field. I can’t wait to see him go up against Malachi Toney and what he can do in the playoff. He’s elite, elite, elite. I love watching him play. He can do everything. He’s loose, flexible, fast and is terrific with the ball in the air. He’s my No. 2 player in all of college football.”

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith topped Klatt’s list.

Notre Dame tweet of the day

Who are the Top 10 players for the 2026 season?



Did @joelklatt get it right? pic.twitter.com/IOh7cs3VNc — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) August 3, 2026

Mike Martin goes in depth on his role as Notre Dame general manager with @jacksoble56 ‼️☘️



• Building and managing a roster

• Interacting with agents

• Determining what to pay players



Exclusive story: https://t.co/gUcZ3CGw3Z pic.twitter.com/vvzA5z7Yvl — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) August 3, 2026

Notre Dame vs. USC coming back is great for both programs and college football.



It just sucks we have to wait four more years to see them play again. pic.twitter.com/5V5xon3EuE — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) August 3, 2026

Quote of the day

“When these young men make a commitment to this university, they’re pledging to, ‘I buy into the values of this university. I want to graduate from this university. I value the degree of this university.’ It takes a lot to pull those guys away.”

— Fighting Irish GM Mike Martin

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