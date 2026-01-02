Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison focusing on football, moving on from lacrosse

Notre Dame football wide receiver Jordan Faison is moving on from lacrosse and focusing on football for his senior year, a source told Blue & Gold on Friday. Faison played both sports his first two years for the Irish.

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily was the first to report Faison’s decision.

Faison has been mulling this move since his breakout freshman season with Notre Dame football in 2023. Despite first joining the football program as a walk-on, Faison emerged as one of quarterback Sam Hartman’s favorite targets, catching 19 passes for 322 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Quickly into the 2024 offseason, Faison, who was recruited by the the Irish lacrosse program, joined the team and helped them capture their second national championship. He started in all 17 games, scored 22 goals and dished out eight assists. Inside Lacrosse named him an All-America honorable mention.

Last lacrosse season, Faison appeared in 12 games and recorded 14 points, nine goals and five assists. But he also remained engaged with the football program, participating in multipule spring practices after Notre Dame’s 16-game season. As a sophomore, he battled through an ankle injury to catch 30 passes for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns.

His contributions to the football program was a collaborative effort between head football coach Marcus Freeman and head lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan.

“We’re working together well,” Freeman told reporters last spring. “He’s probably getting more football in this spring than he did last year. I think it was important that we gave Jordan a significant time away from football or lacrosse after the season. It was important we gave his body time to rest before he got integrated in lacrosse.”

A fully healthy Faison helped make 2025 his best season yet. As the Irish’s starting field wide receiver, he led the team with 640 yards on 49 catches and scored four touchdowns. He also fielded 15 punts for 153 yards.

Faison has even bigger aspirations for his senior season. A source told Blue & Gold that in addition to wanting to elevate the Irish passing game, Faison is hoping to continue to showcase his skills to NFL scouts. He is expected to exhaust his football eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft after 2026.

Though Jordan will not be a part of the lacrosse program this spring, his brother, Dylan Faison’s plans, remain unchanged. Dylan, Inside Lacrosse’s No. 14 overall player in the 2025 class out of Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School, will join the Notre Dame lacrosse team in about a week. His role in football spring practice remains to be seen, but he is expected to be plugged into the program in some capacity.