Notre Dame makes first cut for coveted four-star legacy recruit Julius Jones Jr.

Notre Dame football legacy Julius Jones Jr.’s recruitment is moving on to the next round. And the Irish are still firmly in the fight.

On Friday, Jones, a four-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, told Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett that he has narrowed his list to eight schools: Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Texas.

The son of former Notre Dame All-America running back Julius Jones, Jones Jr. has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 70 overall player nationally, the No. 12 wide receiver in the country and the No. 7 recruit in Florida.

He cut over 15 Power Four programs from consideration, including Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Oklahoma’s absence was particularly notable after Jones previously told Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons that he would “definitely” take an official visit to Norman.

Notre Dame remains a school Jones wants to officially visit in June, and securing that trip will be important for the Irish. Despite his family ties to the program, Jones has only made one unofficial visit to campus so far, attending Notre Dame’s home game against Texas A&M on Sept. 13.

That visit stood out because of how selective Jones has been with his travel. His only other in-season visits last fall were to in-state programs Florida and Miami. Jones took a businesslike approach to his junior season and let his production do most of the talking.

He led St. Thomas Aquinas with 58 receptions for 876 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per catch, and 14 touchdowns. The Raiders went 14-1 and captured the Florida Class 5A state championship.

Outside of Notre Dame, Miami and Florida, Jones has reported visits only to LSU and Oregon. His most recent trip came Jan. 24, when he attended a junior day in Gainesville with the Gators.

Notre Dame made Jones a priority early in the January contact period, conducting an in-home visit with the No. 4 wide receiver in the Sunshine State. Wide receivers coach Mike Brown and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock visited Jones on the day of the national championship game. Denbrock also has a longstanding relationship with Jones’ father stemming from their time together during the latter part of the older Jones’ career at Notre Dame.

Because of his pedigree and potential, Jones is arguably one of Notre Dame’s top targets in the 2027 class, regardless of position. The Irish will be determined to do what it takes to win the fight.