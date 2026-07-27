NFL scout delivers high praise for Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore ahead of 2027 NFL Draft | Newsstand

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, the 2027 NFL Draft class is one “NFL scouts and personnel people have been anticipating for a while.” One reason is Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore’s potential.

Entering the 2026 college football season, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound Moore is widely regarded as the top cornerback in college football and potentially one of the best prospects at the position to enter the NFL in years. That opinion was reinforced by an NFL Draft scout Friday.

“I gave [Notre Dame cornerback Leonard] Moore one of the highest summer grades that I’ve ever given to a corner,” a Midwest area scout told Reid. “He still needs to work on consistency with his technique, but he has the makings of a shutdown type of guy.”

Moore broke out as a true freshman during the Irish’s 2024 season, when they reached the College Football Playoff. The Round Rock, Texas, product allowed only 26 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns despite being targeted 56 times across 402 coverage snaps. He capped his first college season by earning freshman defensive player of the year honors from the Football Writers Association of America. Moore had seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

As a sophomore in 2025, he emerged as a national name.

In 10 games and 399 coverage snaps, Moore allowed only 201 yards on 26 catches and three touchdowns on 48 targets. He also had seven pass breakups and five interceptions. For his efforts, Moore was a unanimous All-American.

Moore is expected to have an even better season in 2026, one that many expect to result in him becoming the first cornerback selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. So, expectations are high. But Moore has the physical and mental makeup to meet them.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Blue & Gold beat reporter Jack Soble had some choice words for NFL evaluators who let former Irish safety Xavier Watts slide to the end of the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It remains absolutely inexplicable that Xavier Watts fell to the 96th pick of the NFL Draft.



(via @NFL_DF) pic.twitter.com/alylQqoYGy — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) July 25, 2026

Irish 2027 class four-star safety commit Zayden Gamble from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wants his future team to add another defensive back commit and said he knows who they should target. Gamble is one of four defensive back verbals in an ND class that ranks No. 2 nationally.

I feel like we need 1 more DB on Board… I think I got one in mind ☘️ — 4⭐️ Zayden Gamble (@ZaydenGamble1) July 25, 2026

Expectations are high for Irish 2027 class four-star quarterback commit Champ Monds ahead of his senior season at Vero Beach (Fla.) High.

Big season upcoming for Notre Dame four-star QB commit Champ Monds ⤵️☘️ pic.twitter.com/RfHMjOw36l — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) July 25, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I don’t know about Notre Dame. We’ll see.”

— At SEC media days, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian put into question the Longhorns’ 2028-2029 home-and-home series with Notre Dame.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend