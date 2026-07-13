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Where ESPN ranks Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman among top CFB coaches | Newsstand
For the second straight year, ESPN ranked Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman as the fourth-best coach in college football.
On Thursday, ESPN unveiled its rankings of the top 10 college football coaches. ESPN compiled its rankings by asking reporters which coach they would choose to lead a hypothetical team for the 2026 season, rather than simply rewarding the strongest career résumé.
Freeman was only behind the three of the four active coaches who have national championships: Indiana’s Curt Cignetti (No. 1), Georgia’s Ryan Day (No. 2) and Ohio State’s Ryan Day (No. 3). Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was not ranked, but received votes.
“I wouldn’t say I’m low on Freeman at all,” said Max Olson, who had Freeman ranked sixth, the lowest of any voter. “After Cignetti, Smart and Day, I viewed it as a three-way battle for the No. 4 spot among Freeman, Dan Lanning and Steve Sarkisian. All three have done an exceptional job of building up their respective programs over the past four years. Now it’s time for one of them to break through and win a national title.
“Lanning has the best record (48-8) of this trio since 2022. Freeman has the most top-25 wins with 16. Sarkisian has two top-four finishes. Lanning and Sarkisian maintaining their success despite moving into tough conferences has been impressive to me.
“Considering all three of these coaches have championship expectations for 2026, I think the season ahead will tell us plenty about who’s the best of this bunch.”
In the composite rankings, Lanning checked in at No. 5, and Sarkisian was No. 6.
Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend
Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend
“He wants to take the guy across from him and wants to take his soul. And that, as a guard, gets me excited.”
— College football analyst Landon Tengwall to Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen on Irish offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp.
Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend
- Why ND’s offensive line could be college football’s best in 2026
- Hey Horka! Who are ND’s top three receivers in 2026 and what will their stats be?
- Freshman Impact: Six ND newcomers who can contribute right away
- ND opponent preview: North Carolina counting on Bill Belichick to bounce back
- Four-star LB Roman Igwebuike commits to Notre Dame football
- Five thoughts on Chicago Mount Carmel LB Roman Igwebuike’s ND commitment
- Film Study of ND LB commit Roman Igwebuike | Junior highlights
- What the experts are saying about new ND commit Roman Igwebuike
- 57 days until ND football: The importance of reengaging Aneyas Williams as a receiving threat
- Late Bloomers: Four ND veterans who could break out in 2026
- ND opponent preview: Barry Odom believes Purdue is ready to improve
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