Where ESPN ranks Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman among top CFB coaches | Newsstand

For the second straight year, ESPN ranked Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman as the fourth-best coach in college football.

On Thursday, ESPN unveiled its rankings of the top 10 college football coaches. ESPN compiled its rankings by asking reporters which coach they would choose to lead a hypothetical team for the 2026 season, rather than simply rewarding the strongest career résumé.

Freeman was only behind the three of the four active coaches who have national championships: Indiana’s Curt Cignetti (No. 1), Georgia’s Ryan Day (No. 2) and Ohio State’s Ryan Day (No. 3). Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was not ranked, but received votes.

“I wouldn’t say I’m low on Freeman at all,” said Max Olson, who had Freeman ranked sixth, the lowest of any voter. “After Cignetti, Smart and Day, I viewed it as a three-way battle for the No. 4 spot among Freeman, Dan Lanning and Steve Sarkisian. All three have done an exceptional job of building up their respective programs over the past four years. Now it’s time for one of them to break through and win a national title.

“Lanning has the best record (48-8) of this trio since 2022. Freeman has the most top-25 wins with 16. Sarkisian has two top-four finishes. Lanning and Sarkisian maintaining their success despite moving into tough conferences has been impressive to me.

“Considering all three of these coaches have championship expectations for 2026, I think the season ahead will tell us plenty about who’s the best of this bunch.”

In the composite rankings, Lanning checked in at No. 5, and Sarkisian was No. 6.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Notre Dame is going to be something I’ve never seen from the Irish in my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/G7Hz9erUFM — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 11, 2026

Phil Steele’s Top LB Units:



1. Notre Dame

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

7. BYU

20. Washington

26. Oregon

32. ASU

35. SDSU

37. Stanford

38. USC

41. UCLA

42. Colorado

53. Fresno St

54. Utah

55. Boise State

58. Oregon State

63. Arizona — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) July 11, 2026

Phil Steele’s Top OL Units:



1. Notre Dame

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. Tennessee

5. USC

8. Oregon

19. BYU

21. Washington

28. Boise State

36. UCLA

47. UNLV

49. Fresno State

50. Arizona

57. Stanford

60. Utah — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) July 11, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“He wants to take the guy across from him and wants to take his soul. And that, as a guard, gets me excited.”

— College football analyst Landon Tengwall to Blue & Gold senior writer Eric Hansen on Irish offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend