Marcus Freeman transcript: Everything Notre Dame football's coach said Wednesday

For the first time in 42 days, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media on Wednesday. Here’s his answer to every question in his about 38-minute news conference.

Q. Coach, when it came to the transfer portal this year, I know in years prior, it was heavily with grad seniors and players with one year eligibility. And this year, it’s been a few guys with multiple. What was kind of the thought process in changing the approach there?

FREEMAN: “Well, I think we had strategic, intentional conversations with admissions of understanding the landscape of college football has changed. College athletics has changed. And there’s going to be some student-athletes that we have to get admitted into Notre Dame that maybe haven’t graduated. They’ve worked perfectly with our personnel department and with our football program to make sure we can get the right kids admitted.

“I think that was — when you look at the guys that we signed, not all of them were graduates in previous years, that they have been, but I think it’s a credit to our admissions and then to those specific guys that we ended up signing. Like we weren’t looking for a whole bunch of guys. We had to be very strategic, very intentional about our process and who we were targeting.”

Q. And then when it comes to the two wide receivers you got in particular, what is it about Mylan (Graham) and Quincy (Porter) that stuck out that said, ‘We want them here?’

FREEMAN: “Well, I think both of those guys are guys that we recruited heavily out of high school. We knew a lot about them. Obviously, Tae-Tae [Johnson] is close with Mylan, and Quincy was a guy that we recruited extremely hard and have a connection at Bergen Catholic, with obviously Steve Angeli being from there, and with other guys we recruited from there.

“So we knew a lot about them in the high school recruiting process — who they were, the type of players they are. And I’m glad we were able to get them.”

Q. Marcus rolling back to Sunday, December 7th, how did you process or maybe continue to process being in the CFP, being out of the CFP and then the season’s over?

FREEMAN: “I think a lot of the authentic emotions and reactions are captured on the follow-doc Here Come the Irish. You can see the disappointment, the confusion.

“But as we look at that moment a month plus later, it was obviously disappointing, right? But you have to move forward. And that’s what we’ve done as a program. That’s what I’ve done as a leader.

“And as I reminded the group on our team meeting on Sunday, it’s our responsibility to make sure we leave no doubt. Moving forward, we can’t blame it on somebody else. We can’t — although we may be, I may be confused about some of the criteria and the committee’s rankings and all those different things — it’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt.”

Q. How will you use that frustration of 2025 through 2026?

FREEMAN: “You often hear me say, ‘Keep the pain.’ Those are for moments that we need reminders, right? At times, as humans, we often need reminders. But again, our mindset has to be to attack moving forward, to leave no doubt in all areas of who we are as human beings and us as a team, right?

“And then I challenged them to — you leave no doubt who the starter should be. You leave no doubt who the leader should be. We have to leave no doubt how good of a team we are as we go into 2026 and this season. I hate looking so far down the road, but again, it’s our job to make sure that we take care of what we have to do to get and reach the goals that we have.”

Q. You can’t control what people say about you or when people talk about you — I think I heard your name mentioned 20 times yesterday when an NFL job opened up. I’m just curious in your words if you could share with us your plans for the immediate future.

FREEMAN: “I’m the head coach at Notre Dame. I said this before that individual recognition, individual success, NFL interest — those are all reflections of team success, right? And where this football program is.

“You know, (WSBT sports director) Pete [Byrne], I’ve used some of the interest from the NFL to personally gain wisdom from maybe some of the GMs or the front office executives that you get a chance to talk to about your players, but also about what they view is a successful coach. Maybe it’s an NFL coach, but what are some of the things they’ve seen that have made a coach successful in their organization or franchise, and maybe not so successful?

“And so I utilize these opportunities, through conversations, to gain knowledge myself, to be the best head coach I can be of the Notre Dame football program. And so again, that’s where my mindset is. I don’t control the noise. But again, I know the noise that’s in my head and where my focus is.”

Q. There’s been a few moves on the staff. One of them is Al Washington, moving to linebacker. As long as he’s been here, we’ve known him as the defensive line guy, but I know that’s where he played. How do you feel he fits that particular role?

FREEMAN: “I think it was a very short conversation between myself and (defensive coordinator) Coach [Chris] Ash before I talked to Coach Washington about it. Because I’ve followed — we were together in 2017 when he was the D-line coach of Cincinnati, and I followed him from afar when he went to Michigan and Ohio State.

“I was a part, I remember being a part of a clinic over Zoom during COVID when he was presenting on linebacker play, and he’s as intelligent, a great developer of all positions, but especially linebacker and D-line.

“So, when I looked at the opening, I knew what was best for our defense, but also what was best, I believe, for his career, is to take over the linebacker crew as our run game coordinator. And then we obviously went and got Charlie Partridge.

“But I think more than anything, it speaks to the coach he is and the well-rounded, well-diverse football coach that Al Washington is.”

Q. I want to circle back to your future, and I want to know how much of it was interesting curiosity on your part. And do you feel like you’re here at Notre Dame for the long-term or this is going to be an annual thing where you need to reevaluate?

FREEMAN: “I think I didn’t have to reevaluate, right? And other people may say I reevaluate. I didn’t ever have to reevaluate it. Again, the only statement I put out was, ‘Let’s run it back.’ And I was intentional about that.

“Like, I don’t need to come out with a statement every time one of these job openings happen. You know I’ll always say the future is uncertain. That’s what I tell our players — is what I tell myself. It’s the reality of life. But everything I want and everything that I need personally can be achieved right here as the head coach of this program.

“And so I hope this is something we have to address every year. I really do, because it means we’re having a lot of success, right here, at Notre Dame. And if this isn’t something we’d have to address, then there’s bigger issues, I think, within what we’re doing as a football program. As your program has success, these types of things are going to occur.”

Q. And then, I know we’re not at the finish line, technically, with the (transfer) portal, it’s still open for a couple more days. But as far as a backup quarterback, can you take us through the process of trying to find somebody that would be willing to be a backup? And how do you feel about your situation not taking a backup quarterback?

FREEMAN: “Yeah, it was a topic we discussed. But when you talk about, ‘Hey, we want to go find somebody that’s an older college football player that wants to come to Notre Dame and be a backup quarterback to CJ Carr. And that means he has to beat out Blake [Hebert]. And that means he has to beat out Noah [Grubbs] and whoever else in the future.

“The reality is that we didn’t find that person, and I don’t know how really we seeked that person. It was just a conversation that we had. We’re confident in our quarterback room. I’m confident saying we know who our starter’s going to be. But it’s going to be a great battle as you go through spring, as you go through fall camp, to see who our backup will be as we get ready for the season.”

Q. This was your first transfer portal period with Mike Martin in that role. And I wondered, as the fan base and all of us were wondering why so quiet in that first weekend, maybe you can enlighten us on what the strategy may have been to ease in, to get the lay of the land and then also maybe adding [Jaden] Sanders and Bryant and your whole team there in this regard, what was it like so far?

FREEMAN: “I’m an aggressive person. You know that. In terms of, I want to go a thousand miles an hour. And Mike Martin continued to reiterate to me, he said, ‘Marcus, let’s run our race. Run our race.’

“And he has a lot of experience with free agency from his NFL time. And I trusted him. And again, I didn’t hear, I didn’t read all the noise, but I’m sure, listen, I don’t have to be on Twitter to know what the noise is. So there was times I had to remind him, ‘You told me to run our race.’ Like, ‘We’re good. We’re good.’ Let’s be intentional about what we’re doing.

“I think as we looked at our plan and how well we executed, it was developed around, number one, was roster retention. We wanted to take as much time as it took to retain the right guys on our current roster. And that was the most important thing to do — is to retain our roster.

“Then we had to have patience. We had to have patience, knowing that there was going to be a second way. We knew that. That was through our discussions. The first time there’s just one transfer portal window, we knew kind of what it was going to be.

“And again, who we were targeting. If you were a grad transfer, your visit date was a little bit different than if you weren’t a grad transfer. And then there was some guys that we had talked to that were in the portal, but we had to tell them, ‘You have to finish school this spring semester before you come to Notre Dame. You can’t be 99% done and just take all your credits and transfer over here.’ So, we knew there were certain guys that were probably going to say, ‘No, I want to get there right now.’

“I’m just proud of all of us and especially our personnel department led by Mike Martin in terms of their patience, their very intentional visits, conversations, not being in a race to be maybe the first one, right? But to be patient and get the right one.

“He kept using the word — where we’re going to be judicial in our spending. And again, those are things that he has from the experience in the NFL. And as you look back on it, it was such a well-executed plan, and a lot of credit goes to Mike Martin and that staff.”

Q. And then maybe some health updates, if you would. I know Drayk Bowen’s been mentioned with the hip. Maybe you could give us a timeline and confirm that.

And then Kyngstonn [Viliamu-Asa], I don’t think we ever really heard where you might reasonably expect him to rejoin you in the process, and what part of the next season he might be back.

FREEMAN: “I expect him to be back sometime in the fall,” Freeman said. “I don’t know where — every ACL is different. Kyngstonn I’m talking about. But he will be back in the fall. We expect him for the start — somewhere around the start of the season, to be full go. He’s doing really, really well in his rehab and recovery process.

“As far as Drayk, he’ll be back at some point during the spring, doing some type of activity. I don’t know if he’ll be full go for the spring, but it was more of a clean-up of his hip labrum. But he’ll be back, obviously, for some portion of spring in some capacity.”

Q. Marcus, in terms of taking more undergrad transfers, like what needed to change from like a university side to allow that to happen? How do you sort of work with that or have people work with that to get there?

FREEMAN: “Obviously, Micki Kidder runs our admissions, and she’s the head of our admissions. She has been absolutely amazing. And now she has conversations with the deans of the schools on what credits they’ll admit from other schools.

“And so those are a lot of conversations that she’s having to talk about how many credits we’re going to take. But obviously they’re taking more than previous cause we’re now getting some undergraduates admitted.

“But again, we conversate with Micki, and then she conversates with the deans of the school. But I just couldn’t be more grateful to the work that our admissions and our deans have done to say, ‘OK, we understand the landscape’s changing, and we’ll take more hours from different institutions.”

Q. You had referenced sort of the NFL interest that allows you to sort of be a fact finder as well. What have you gotten out of those conversations? And I guess, is there, are you concerned ever there’s a negative here with that sort of ambiguous interest, whether it comes to a portal guy or recruit being like, ‘Are you going to be here or not?’

FREEMAN: “Again, I’m always open and honest with our administration, our recruits, our current players. And it’s important they hear from me and not maybe what’s on the media or social media.

“But it’s not just, again, gaining knowledge from NFL executives. I gain knowledge from coaches around here. I spend time with Micah [Shrewsberry] and some of our other coaches.

“I’m always looking for ways to improve. And it’s the same things we challenge our players to do every single day. Is how do you find ways to improve today? How do you find ways to choose hard to do it today? And that’s what I want to do.

“And so if I can utilize Brad Stevens here to watch his son play. Coach Stevens — not coach anymore — but Brad, can I meet with you? Let’s just talk. What have you seen in your coaches and your time that help certain people become successful?

“And I think that’s what I want to be an example of for our players, but that’s what I believe in my heart, which makes maybe the best, the best is they’re never satisfied. They’re always looking for a way to improve.”

Q. Same line of questioning as Eric Hansen, which can only be a good thing. When it relates to the NFL, we’ve heard what you talk about, what it means for your program for that interest to be in you from the league. For you personally, what kind of interest do you have? I know you just turned 40, and you have your whole career ahead of you.

Do you want to be an NFL head coach someday? And can you see that for yourself?

FREEMAN: “Do I want to be? I mean, I don’t really — I’ve never done it. I don’t know if it will — I don’t know enough about it. It may be sometime in the future, if it’s, if it’s the right time and it’s what I think is right for me, then maybe I’ll pursue it. But I don’t love wasting time thinking about things that aren’t right in front of me.

“And so I don’t know what I’ll want in however many length of time, how much length of time from now, I don’t know. But I know right now that I am as convicted and motivated to being the best head coach of the Notre Dame football program as I can be.”

Q. Then, as it relates to not playing in the bowl game, was there any point during the bowl season, maybe even when the Pop-Tarts Bowl itself came around, where you said, ‘Man, maybe I wish we were playing in this game.’ Or how did you navigate the unique circumstances of you guys not playing?

FREEMAN: “I don’t know if it was the Pop-Tart Bowl that I thought that, but maybe it was the first round of playoffs where I was like, ‘Man, I wish we were playing. And then the second round and the third round, and I’m sure the national championship game, I’ll think that.

“But no, I don’t second-guess the decision we made. I’m proud of our leadership. I’m proud of our captains because of how they came to that decision. They had the full support of myself and our administration to make that final decision.

“As I said, I’m sure in the follow-up doc, it wasn’t an emotional decision, right? Maybe the first time was, I don’t know. But I challenged them again. And I challenged them again, right up till we had to make, OK, we have one minute to make this decision. I’m going to ask you one more time, and I’m going to talk — you talk to the leaders, are you guys sure this is what we want to do, because I didn’t want them to regret it. And they were convicted in their decision, and I fully support them.”

Q. Whether you’re trying to retain your players or recruit new ones, you still had to learn something about the culture of your program and what you’ve been able to establish. What did you learn about that that was attractive to both the people that were here and the people from the outside?

FREEMAN: “Well, I think being able to — the job we did in retaining our roster speaks to the culture of those guys who want to be here, and they want to be a part of what we’re building and what’s ahead of us.

“It’s a challenge for young student athletes right now. The transfer portal was enticing. I’m not going to get into too much of it, but I think it’s hard because there’s so many voices pulling at these young people from agents, from parents, from their coaches, about what’s the right decision. If you do this, you go into the portal, you might make more money.

“But when you see the core nucleus of our players say, ‘You know what? I’m coming back to Notre Dame. I’m signing that contract. Let’s go to work. I’m excited for the future.’ It speaks to the culture of our program.

“The guys we’ve signed, those guys were as wanted as anybody else in the country in the transfer portal. For those guys to choose Notre Dame for the values that this place entails, it’s bigger than football. If you’re coming here just to play football, it’s not going to work. You have to understand you’re coming to a program where you’re going to be demanded to put the team in front of yourself.

“If you’re making this decision to do what’s best for you and to get as much production as you can, then it’s probably not going to be the right place. And I’m very clear in my conversations with potential prospects that this is what you’re demanded to do in our football program. And the guys that decided to come here said, ‘That’s what I want.’ And I’m excited for the addition and the core nucleus of the guy that stayed.”

Q. What were the talks like with Charlie Partridge, and what was appealing about bringing him here?

FREEMAN: “Yeah, I got to meet Charlie this summer. I’ve known him from afar. I remember being a linebacker coach at Purdue and recruiting South Florida from 2013 to 2016 when, during that time, he was the head coach at FAU. And some of the recruits they were getting and some of the things I’d heard about who Charlie Partridge was has stuck with me. And I followed him to Pitt.

“But he came over this summer because him and Coach Ash were roommates in college. And he visited with us. And I knew he was with the Indianapolis Colts. And I’ve even talked to Brian Mason, their special teams coordinator, about it. And then you start to hear more and more about him.

“For me, it’s not as much as on the interview as much as your reputation. And you hear some of the things that JJ Watt says about who Charlie Partridge was when he coached him. The guy at the Bengals — [Trey] Hendrickson.

“And a lot of the players that he’s coached, the things they say about him, to me, I said, ‘That’s the guy I want to be a part of this football staff.’ X’s and O ‘s-wise, he’s as good as anyone I’ve ever been around. But who he is as a person and a developer of young men is what made him the right fit for our staff.”

Q. Coach Freeman, when you bring in someone like Keon Keeley, who obviously decommitted from this program a few years ago, what were some of those conversations like with him and evaluations among your own staff that made it right for this team to bring him back?

FREEMAN: “Maybe reminded him and myself a little delayed gratification. I’ve always believed Keon was a Notre Dame kid, coming from his high school. There’s obviously kids — young people — on our team now from his high school. He fits here perfectly.

“He’s such a unique individual. Yes, he’s a great talent. He’s a very talented football player. But Keon Keeley, as an individual, I remember in our first conversation recently, when he came on his visit, I’m like, ‘Yep, it’s the same Keon that we recruited a couple of years ago.’ And he fits here. I’m excited for his future here.”

Q. Then, along those lines, just kind of in a shorter timeline, Armel Mukam enters the portal and then chooses to come back. What were, again, those conversations with him and with your own staff that made it right for both parties?

FREEMAN: “When I talked to Armel about going into the portal, Armel isn’t a guy we wanted to leave. But at the end of the day, you have to support these young people. And when he decided to go into the portal and visit a couple of places, I was fully supportive of Armel. If he went somewhere else, I was going to be his biggest fan.

“But when he called and said, ‘Coach, I want to reconsider and come back,’ we had a need. And I know he’ll help this football team. And so without hesitation, I told him we want him back.”

Q. Coach, you mentioned Mike Martin said, ‘Run your race.’ Well, recruiting is a marathon, and I think the portal might be like a miler.

Is there something where you need to — do you want to reevaluate or evaluate, elevate how you look at the beginning of it? Because whether you want any of those guys or not that signed contracts, they’re grown men that can go out and sign a contract right away before they even get to your campus.

FREEMAN: “Yeah, every year we’ll evaluate our process, who we’re going after, what our needs are. And the reason why we decided to do it this way, this year, because we’re strategic in terms of the positions we needed, the people we needed. And next year could be completely different.

“I think we’ll learn from this cycle. And listen, we did as well as anyone in the country, I believe, in the portal, but we’re always looking for ways to get better. Just like I am as a football coach.

“And so we’ll debrief, we’ll reevaluate, probably next week, once the portal’s over — portal ends — and discuss ways to improve. But we know each year is going to change based off the needs of your program.”

Q. You mention getting better. I realized the last two years, you’ve been much better than the first two years. But did you learn in terms of retention — it’s been amazing the last two years, I think it’s four part-time starters are gone the last two years.

What did you learn from your first two portals, or especially the first full portal you’re involved with that has helped you these last two in terms of retention?

FREEMAN: “Yeah, I think every year has changed. Now these guys are signing contracts. It’s different than the first couple of years where you just, ‘Come back, come back, come back. We love you. You love this place.’ But now these guys are signing contracts.

“And so every year, you think about last year, we were playing until January 20th. And, OK, what conversations are we having while we’re playing? Like as a head coach, I don’t want distractions. But again, I think each year is going to be different based on the current team situation, are we playing, are we not? When’s the transfer portal window?

“And if you really look back at every single year, the windows have changed, there’s two, there’s one, this was the first year there was one window, we weren’t playing. So I think we’re always going to evaluate those types of things in terms of making sure we have to retain the right guys and the best players in our program.

“Because we still are going to major in high school recruiting. That was a big part of why we couldn’t get a whole bunch of guys out of the portal; we signed a lot of high school football players. And really good high school football players. And we have to be committed to developing those guys.

“It’s a double-edged sword because we want to encourage young people to develop, right? They could be enticed while they’re developing to say, ‘I want to go somewhere else where I can play or make more money.’ And then, as a coaching staff, sometimes you want instant gratification. ‘Let’s go to the portal and get this,’ where you’re not giving this guy a chance to develop.

“And so, again, we are going to major in high school recruiting. We’re going to major in development, and we’re going to supplement out of the portal.”

Q. Marcus, you were able to add a couple cornerbacks out of the portal despite having two returning starters at cornerback. I’m curious, at a position that doesn’t necessarily rotate in the same way like defensive line does, how are you able to convince those guys to come to this program? And what is the vision for Sanders and [DJ] McKinney in terms of their future?

“Yeah, well, there was a need, right? Because of our numbers in the DB room. We lost some younger guys. You lose some seniors with Smitty [DeVonta Smith], you lose Smitty at the nickel position. You lose Cree [Thomas], who’s a younger guy. JaDon [Blair]. And so there was numbers that we had to replace.

“And then we had to look at the big picture, right? In terms of somebody’s gotta make sure they can help us at the nickel position. Dallas Golden, is it a corner that would move in? And you gotta be too deep at each position.

“We believe in competition. I think those two guys you mentioned coming out of the portal are as competitive as anybody else. And as you look at our DB group last year, you’re gonna need multiple guys. There’s injuries. Guys, we’re at 105. And you’re gonna have to have more than just, if we’re in nickel, five starters. You need depth. And those guys understand that, and they’re committed to coming in here to compete.”

Q. And then I wanted to get your reaction to the delay —or not end — but the disruption in the USC rivalry with it no longer happening next season. I’m curious what your thoughts are on that and the comments coming out of USC about Notre Dame’s willingness to play anytime, anywhere.

FREEMAN: “You know I don’t listen to a lot of noise (laughter). Look, I’ve said this before, that rivalry is important, right? For college football. And I’m confident that with Ron Powlus and Pete Bevacqua, we’ll get that rivalry back.

“You know me. I’m a competitive individual. And I wanna go, and go play anytime, anywhere. But at the same token, it’s important that I make decisions, too, that are best for the program. And to move a game that we were pretty sure was gonna be Week 12 to Week 0 isn’t what’s best for our program.

“And they had to make decisions that were best for their program. I don’t blame them. They had to make decisions. We had to make decisions. And so, blame me. I just wanna make sure that we have a great opportunity this season to go out — we have a schedule that if we do what we’re supposed to do, and leave no doubt, as you continue to hear me say, that we can get into the playoffs. And that’s what’s important.

“But again, I’m confident that this rivalry will continue at some point, hopefully in the near future.”

Q. Coach, it took 30 minutes for Notre Dame-USC to come up, which shows you how much has happened in the last six weeks. What are the emotions for you personally, of just everything that you’ve had to go through over the last six weeks?

FREEMAN: “My emotions right now are as hungry and as eager to continue to get to work with this 2026 team. I think prior to Sunday, well, really to Saturday when our freshmen got here, you can get exhausted with the transfer portal. You can get exhausted with all the noise. You get exhausted with many different things.

“But as soon as those guys step back on campus, you get excited. You get excited for the challenge that lies ahead. And so, my emotions are very clear in terms of being ready to attack this offseason, on the field, spring ball, and develop this group for a great 2026 run.”

Q. And how do you, during the offseason, get your group ready, your coaching staff, maybe, ready for the proper mindset going into a season? So that you guys are hitting the ground running and not having maybe issues at the beginning of the year. There’s been a lot of starting lineup changes early in the year. How do you get everything where you really want it to be from Week 1?

“Yeah, we’ve taken a deep dive into everything we’ve done in the offseason, from strength and conditioning, from mental performance, from how we practice. And again, how do we tailor our process to produce a better result to start the season?

“And that’s my job, right? I’ve had a long conversation with Ron Powlus about who we’ll play Week 1 as we look forward to the future. There’s a certain cost to being independent. Some of that is you’re gonna have to play a challenging opponent to open a season. It’s my job to make sure we’re ready.

“And as you look at last year, I don’t care what the score was, we weren’t prepared to go out and win that game. We didn’t win it. So, I’ve really self-evaluated — and the entire program — how can we tweak certain things to hopefully produce a better outcome Week 1?

“So, you don’t wanna be insane, right? And do the same thing and say, ‘It’s gonna be better,’ regardless of who the opponent is. We have to make sure we’re intentional about, ‘OK, maybe this little tweak will help us have a better output as we get ready for the start of the season.’ And so, we have made some slight changes. I’m sure we’ll go over it later at a later point.”

Q. Coach, obviously, you talked about being patient in the portal. It didn’t seem you guys were patient once Francis Brewu entered the portal. Can you talk about what you saw from him and what he adds to what you guys like to do up front?

FREEMAN: “Yeah, I saw him live and in person. When we played them, obviously at Pitt, I mean, as we evaluated and we scouted them, and then as I saw him live in person, he’s a challenging football player. The thing I like about him is how hard he plays the game. To see that guy run after the ball, to see the effort he plays with, it tells me a lot about — when I see big people play really hard, that excites me. Not all big people play really hard, but he does.

“And the other thing that I really liked about him was his connection with Coach Partridge. Coach Partridge recruited him to Pitt. That connection probably is what got him to commit to us. Because at the end of the day, he had a strong relationship with Coach Partridge. That was one year, right? And again, that’s a reflection of Coach Partridge and the impact he can make on the players that he coached. But I’m excited for what he will add to our defensive tackle room.”

Q. You’re going into year five, and there’s something different in your program now than you’ve ever really experienced, and that’s returning starter quarterback. What’s different about an offseason leading into fall camp when you do have an established quarterback? I mean, you knew who certain quarterbacks were going to be, but they were still new to your program.

What’s it like having a guy that’s now going into year two that is your — okay, there’s no more quarterback battles — that’s your leader. What does that do for your program during the offseason?

FREEMAN: “I’ll tell you what, I’m excited. Because I’ve never been in this position where you have a returning starter at quarterback and the same offensive coordinator. That’s something that — the consistency with what our offense and defensive plans will be, but also the consistency in what that quarterback position will be is really exciting.

“And so you’re at a different level in terms of how you go through your process. It’s not teaching CJ [Carr], ‘OK, here’s how to become a starting quarterback.’ He knows the expectations. Now the challenge is how does he elevate and advance?

“I was walking to Coach [Gino] Guidugli’s office two days ago, and he’s in there, he’s watching, I think Matthew Stafford, he was watching Matthew Stafford. And it’s like, last year, CJ would have been trying to, again, learn what we’re asking him to do. But now he’s trying to elevate at a different level.

“And so, I mean, he’s as talented of a player as I’ve ever been around. And I’m really excited about what his future holds here this season, but also our offense.”