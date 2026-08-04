Everything Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said before the start of fall camp

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media for about 30 minutes Tuesday, two days before his team kicks off fall training camp. Freeman shared his thoughts on the backup quarterback competition, emerging leaders, positional battles and much more in his news conference with reporters. Here’s everything he said.

Opening statement

“I’ve been really pleased with the summer. Physically, they obviously look ready to go, but the testing numbers have shown they’ve had a really good summer. Bigger, stronger, more explosive as you look at the numbers the previous years — a credit to our sports performance staff and the job they’ve done since the winter.

“We’ve had a longer runway, a longer off-season. I know that has something to do with it. But I think the intentionality of our players, our staff has really contributed to the guys being ready.

“We’ve had two OTAs the last two days, and they’re ready for the demands of a fall camp. So I’m looking forward to two days from now when we kick it off with our first practice on Thursday. These are exciting times for all of us. We’re all excited to actually get out there and start going.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do before Sept. 6. We’ve had a great summer, but this is going to be an extremely important period for our football program in how we practice and what we practice as we get ready for that Sept. 6 game against Wisconsin.”

On splitting backup quarterback reps

“The way we structure practice has to be intentional about getting those three other quarterbacks enough reps that, one, they can develop, and two, we can evaluate them. You’ll see Blake (Hebert) and Noah (Grubbs) splitting reps with the twos. If they don’t go with the twos, they’ll go with the threes, and then we have to be intentional about getting Teddy (Jarrard) caught up. He just got here obviously in June, but he’s had a really good summer. But it’s different when you start practicing with coaches around, and you start adding install. We have to find ways to keep developing those guys.

“We know at some point, we have to name a backup for Week 1. But this will be a unique year where the backup for Week 1 doesn’t mean the backup for Week 6. We have to be intentional about who’s doing the scout team, who’s going to be up with the travel squad, and what reps they’re getting because this evaluation will go on until probably the end of the season.”

On whether Teddy Jarrard could be up to speed to be the backup QB for Game 1

“It’s not unrealistic for anything. Teddy is a talented football player. His physical skills, we’ve all seen in high school. To be a guy who can reclassify a year up shows you that he’s intelligent and puts the work in. And how fast we can expedite this process to get him to where he’s playing fast, that’s always the challenge.

“As you evaluate these guys in high school, you’re evaluating ’em playing as fast as they can. Making decisions as fast as they can. It’s our job to get them caught up so we can evaluate them making fast decisions. Only time will tell how long that takes.”

On how what they accomplished during an unusually long offseason will affect what they can accomplish in fall camp

“As you look at the numbers, they’re physically ahead of probably, as an entire team, where we were last year. I think schematically, with returning all three coordinators, with returning the starting quarterback, with so much experience and production returning, you’re farther ahead schematically.

“So that gives you a chance. That gives you a chance. We have to continue to have that sense of urgency to get farther and really get as close as we can to that level of full potential as we can.

“The foundation is higher. I’ve said that before. The foundation is higher. But we’ve got a tremendous amount of work and not a lot of time to get that foundation to where we need it on Sept. 6.”

On how having two returning captains in Drayk Bowen and Adon Shuler can impact what Notre Dame can do

“Anytime your standards and your culture is really led by the players, it means that much more. Coaches are supposed to be the leaders and enforce the standards. But when players do it, it means that much more and it’s that much stronger.

“So to have two returning captains that understand the expectations that not only hold themselves accountable first — that’s most important that they hold themselves accountable first, but now they’re holding others accountable. That helps you create the habits you need to be the team you want to be.

“And that’s most important. We have to have great habits in little things. When you have returning captains and leaders, they’re able to do that and keep each other accountable when coaches aren’t there, that helps tremendously.”

On what they need to accomplish in the final stretch of the offseason before games are played

“I think in all aspects, you often hear me say, ‘There’s no finish line.’ We have to continue to enhance in all aspects. We’ve talked about some position battles that we’ll have. We’ve got to figure out who’s the backup quarterback. We have to figure out those five guys on the offensive line. Who’s going to be the top six, seven linemen wideouts that we count on?

“Defensively, who’s going to be the next D-end? I think we have a group of tackles that we feel good about. Who’s going to be the next couple D-ends to help us, and how do we figure out this DB room where you have a lot of depth, and how many different ways can you get those guys on the field? We’ll have to be creative in doing that.

“The other thing I think is we have to be a team that practices hard, extremely hard, but smart. That’s going to be my message to the team tomorrow. The standard of the way we practice can’t be lowered. We have to practice really, really hard. The effort has to be really intentional.

“But how do we practice hard and smart? It’s my job to show them examples of what I mean. Not just say it, but show them and teach them because we’re going to need everybody. We have to keep each other safe. But that doesn’t mean we practice slowly or softly. We’ve got to practice hard.”

On his evaluation of the leadership throughout each position group

“I really depend on our sports performance team. Coach (Loren) Landow, Rob Hunt, some of those guys that are there every single day to give me a little bit of feedback when coaches aren’t out there with the players. To hear the multiple names mentioned as leaders is what you want to hear.

“We have captains, but not everybody can be a captain. That doesn’t mean you can’t be a leader. There’s multiple guys that are leading and speaking up in their own way. Some can lead the team. You’ve got two captains that lead the team. You’ve got a quarterback, and maybe Faison, that can lead the team.

“Other guys have to lead their (position) room. We have a group of those guys doing a great job of leading their room and position.”

On what he needs from the inexperienced wide receivers, specifically at the boundary wide receiver position

“We all know what Jordan Faison can do. He’s as consistent as a football player as anybody. Jaden Greathouse is a guy that has been very productive for us when he’s been in there. We’ve been very intentional, and he’s got to be very intentional about staying healthy.

“And then some other guys that are maybe inexperienced, or like Mylan (Graham) that transferred in, how do we continue to find their role and how many different ways can we get them on the field at different positions?

“At that boundary receiver, Micah Gilbert has had as good of an off-season as anyone. Quincy (Porter) is still working his way into being full-time. He still will be limited. But Micah Gilbert has done a tremendous job. He got hurt last year, unfortunately. But he’s a guy we have a lot of confidence in.

“Then we’ll put in other guys, Elijah Burress, Cam Williams — we’ll rotate guys in there. Again, who are the top six or seven and how do we use them at different positions to get them all on the field?”

On Aaron Henry’s duties as co-defensive coordinator

“It’s something that we’ve spoken in depth about as a whole defensive staff and who’s responsible for what. Every person on that defensive staff will be responsible weekly for a certain area of expertise for the opponent.

“Aaron will have a lot of responsibility. (Linebackers coach) Brian Jean-Mary has been a coordinator. (Defensive line coach) Charlie Partridge has been a head coach and has a wealth of experience. (Senior assistant defensive coach) Andy Buh has been a defense coordinator.

“That’s always the great challenge of a leader. How do you challenge everything? How do you take as many ideas from the experts as you can? But ultimately you have to filter it so that your players can comprehend and play fast.

“And so the ideas? There’s plenty of them. We have so much knowledge, but Coach (Chris) Ash is gonna do a great job of making sure that our game plan is complicated, but concise enough to make sure our players can execute it.”

On what Freeman has done to address the September woes with the program

“It’s a January through August issue, right? How do you evaluate everything you’re doing from the minute the last game ends to the minute the first game begins? We’re not changing everything we’ve done, but we’re evaluating everything we’ve done, and we’re enhancing little things we’ve done in terms of how we practice, in terms of which days we practice, in terms of how much meeting time. There’s a lot of different things that we’ve done from January. How we do spring ball, how we do our OTAs.

“I’ll let you know, maybe after the season, like, did we feel like we enhanced in the way that we need to? I do feel very confident in the enhancements that we’ve made. But again, you’re always trying to find ways to do that.

“I know this has been a sense of urgency for me, especially last year and the previous years before that. But everything we do, we have to challenge everything. When you continue to just rinse and recycle and repeat, I think you’ll get passed by. You have to continue to adapt to the changing times and to the different ideas that are out there.”

On the interior defensive line rotation

“I think there’s four guys, five guys that you know are going to be out there and helping you with (Jason) Onye, and Francis (Brewu), and Tionne (Gray), Armel (Mukam), and Elijah (Hughes). There’s a list of others. Big Sean Sevillano has done a really good job.

“There’s going to be a competition for who’s those next guys in there. We’re going to need all of them. We’re going to have to have plenty of depth at that position. That’s a position that is deep. I don’t have much concern about who’s going to be on the field. I think we’ve got a number of guys in that defensive tackle position that can help us and will play.”

On Notre Dame getting tested against the nation’s best in 2024 and how missing the opportunity last year impacts his mentality

“We didn’t earn it. We didn’t earn that opportunity. We didn’t earn the right to play more than 12 games last year.

“That’s something that we’ve owned. We know we have aspirations to play beyond the regular season. That doesn’t need to be said, but it’s the reminder of what is the work that must be done to give your program a chance to play past game 12. That’s important, and to get into the playoffs — that’s what I continue to remind our program, our coaches, our players about.

“Stop worrying about the playoffs. Stop talking about it. Focus on what we have. You tell everybody, ‘Leave no doubt.’ Leave no doubt with what you’re guaranteed, and that’s this meeting, that’s this moment, because that’s how you grow.

“If you are so locked in on the moment and what you have right in front of you, that’s when you don’t create bad habits. When your mind is thinking about something that isn’t right in front of you, you create bad habits. You create complacency. It’s important that every time we think about last year, 2024, the future, it’s a trigger to remind us to take care of what we have right in front of us, and that’s this moment.”

On the comfort level of having a returning starting QB in CJ Carr

“I’ve said this before, he’s almost like a version of a coordinator on the field. The communication, the coach-to-player communication cuts off at 15 seconds. So, he’s able to see a defense and anticipate what the defense is gonna be and put our offense in a position to not have a negative play.

“That’s more important, probably, than the explosive plays. Those explosive plays happen for plenty of different reasons, but to keep our offense out of negative plays and have a quarterback that can see it because he’s prepared, he’s intelligent, he has experience, that is — it’s an X factor.

“You don’t have to depend on a coach telling the player everything. We have parameters. You have to live with, sometimes, him making a check that maybe you wouldn’t have made. We have to be able to give him those keys, but there’s a lot of confidence we have in him being able to put our offense in a really good position.”

On his evolution of having a voice in the offensive meetings and game planning

“It’s whatever’s needed in that moment, in that day. I’m intentional about scheduling time on my calendar to go spend time with our offense and our defense, but to be in there. Some days it will be, talk to me from a defensive point of view. Some days it’s, ‘Hey, I saw this as I watched film.’ But more than anything, it’s just to be in there and be what they need.

“We have an unbelievable staff. I think it’s, what I’ve learned more than anything is when you have confidence in the people you hire and the positions they hold, it allows you to wear the hats that you need in that moment. It could be one day I need to be with the offense. One day I need to be defense. One day I might need to be with recruiting. One day I might need to be with a different department.

“But when you don’t have to micromanage because you’ve made some unbelievable hires, we’ve got some great coaches, great staff that you have a lot of confidence in, it allows you to wear the hat necessary.”

On the full-go timeline for players listed with modified activity on the availability report

“If it says limited and not out, then we’re confident that at some point there, hopefully before the first game, they’ll be full go.”

On what stands out about Carr this year compared to last year

“He’s got a foundation in the way he prepares that it was there when he was a redshirt freshman. The preparation he put into being the best player he could be, knowing he’s not going to play in the game, that’s what makes him different.

“A lot of people wait till they get the opportunity to say, ‘Oh, now I’m going to prepare, I’m going to watch extra film, I’m going to go out and do walkthroughs. He did that the minute he walked in here.

“So, the way he prepares, add that with the experience and the confidence, let alone the talent that he has, it makes him who he is.”

On Carr developing chemistry with the receivers in the offseason

“He’s been intentional about getting the wide outs, the tight ends together in the summer, on-off days to throw and to work on timing. He knows how important it is. He took a group with him to Florida, and they threw during our break that we had.

“He’s going to be as good as those guys around him. So, he’s been intentional about making sure they go in there, they work together, they work on timing, they work on route running and the concepts that we have.”

On balancing the frequency of messages to his team after a tough moment

“Yeah. I don’t really sit down and plan out a calendar for my messages to the team. There’s times I put deep thought into what they need to hear that day or as we get ready for an upcoming opponent.

“And so I think it’s just a feel you have to have as a leader. If I come in and say the same message over and over and over about a bloody wound, they’re going to start rolling their eyes, ‘OK, I got you.’ I think it’s important that how can — this is what they need to hear today. This is what I feel they need to hear. Is there something that I can use to relate it to them?

“It could be something that happened to us. It could happen to me personally. It could have happened to them personally. It’s all the ways to reinforce a particular message. And so there is no perfect formula. I don’t have that answer, but if I think they need it, I’ll use it. I promise you that.”

On how Shields Hall can enhance day-to-day operations

“It’s unbelievable. Credit to everybody, Ron Powlus and everybody that really spent a lot of time thinking about what our players need. It serves our players in a way they’ve never been served before, and they deserve it. They have the best of the best. Everything.

“And I got a text from a coach I really respect that dealt with moving into a new building. He said, ‘You don’t even realize how valuable that will be to the teaching and coaching.’

“And so I’m excited for ’em to use it, for me to learn all the different teaching tools and how they can utilize it. But I don’t want to compare anybody else. I’ve never, I mean, right now, I know at some point I think it will get old, but every time I walk in there, I’m in awe. It’s unbelievable and credit to the people that invested money and time to get our players that place they deserve.”

On not participating in the USA Today Coaches Poll

“No. I didn’t know if I was in the — I don’t know. No, I approve it. I have people to kind of — I don’t have time to really just go and, ‘Hey, give me some ideas why we’ve moved people,’ and I usually do that. But we probably just made a decision, maybe. I don’t know if they even asked me this year, maybe. I don’t know. We’re not doing it this year. Sorry.”

On team barber Julio Rodriguez having a barbershop in Shields Hall

“Half of me wants to say, ‘Are we talking about football right now?’ But you know what? That means something to our players. Maybe me a little bit. But it means something to our players. Young players want their haircut, and there’s an image they want to show.

“And so, if it’s important to our players, let’s make sure that we have services for them. Again, how do we serve our players? If that means that he’s going to be there and I can use him a little bit more, maybe I’ll take advantage of that.

“But the core of that, it really started years ago when I first became the head coach, and it was important to our players that, ‘Hey, we had a barber that came and was accessible for him.’

“And that’s what I’m about. Somehow, some way that might make our players play better. I feel better. I don’t know. They might like coming to the facility a little bit more. If it’s going to serve our players, I want to make sure that we do whatever we can to do that.”

On the players stepping into leadership roles who maybe didn’t last year

“Yeah. And again, this is from feedback more than anything, but you often hear the name Jason Onye, Leonard Moore, who’s obviously in a leader position because of who he is. Boubacar Traore, Anthonie Knapp, Ashton Craig, Jaylen Sneed, Jaiden Ausburry. I’m just going off the names. Bryce Young.

“I could really list a lot of names, but this is feedback. This is the feedback when I say, ‘Hey, who’s been the guys really stepping it up a little bit in terms of the vocal leadership, in terms of holding each other accountable?’ I’m sure I’m missing some, but those were the ones just off the top of my head I remember people saying, ‘Hey, these guys have done a really good job.’ Aneyas Williams is another name.”

On the running back room beyond Aneyas Williams, including the freshmen

“Man, if they could help us win, let’s do it. And I think now that’s number one. How deep is — if you can help us win, let’s play ’em. Let’s play ’em.

“And then no, you don’t have to worry about if you have an opportunity maybe later in a game to play a guy, you don’t have to worry about how many games they played. I think it’s amazing. And so now you get guys meaningful opportunities.

“Special teams. That was one of the debates we used to always have as a coaching staff is, ‘All right, do we want to burn this person’s redshirt on special teams? Hey, he’s only going to be on one special teams unit. He’s played in three or four games. Should we use him?’

“And those were tough decisions. And this rule wasn’t just to help the coaches. I think it helps the players too, because you put them in tough situations where they might have somebody saying, ‘Don’t play.’ Somebody that they trust, their parents, their agent, somebody saying, ‘Hey, you played four games. You saved the rest of your year.’

“And so now nobody has to worry about that. And that if they get an opportunity to go in and play and help this team win, they’re going to do it. And so I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity for everybody, coaches and players, to really kind of not worry about those types of decisions anymore. If you can help us play, put them on the field.”