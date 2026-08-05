Mike Golic Sr. joins Notre Dame football radio broadcast team

Notre Dame will have a familiar voice analyzing plays on the airwaves this football season.

On Wednesday, the Fighting Irish announced that former defensive lineman Mike Golic Sr. will serve as the color analyst for the radio broadcast team. Golic, 63, replaces former Notre Dame offensive lineman Ryan Harris, who stepped away from his post this offseason after eight seasons.

Golic joins play-by-play announcer Tony Simeone, who is entering his third season on the call. Johnny Soper returns as the studio host.

“We are thrilled to add a voice of Mike’s caliber to our radio broadcast team,” said Jim Fraleigh, University of Notre Dame Deputy Athletics Director for Corporate Relations. “As a former player, Mike brings a rare combination of broadcasting expertise and a genuine passion for Notre Dame and college football as a whole. He’ll pair perfectly with the chemistry Tony and Johnny have built over the past two seasons.”

Golic returns to South Bend after having spent four seasons with the Irish from 1981-84. He was a team captain for coach Gerry Faust his senior year in 1984. Now he returns after more than four decades as an icon on the radio call.

“Some places never leave your heart; Notre Dame is one of those places for me,” Golic said in a press release. “To now have the opportunity to serve on the radio team with Tony and Johnny is both humbling and exciting. I am looking forward to every game, and sharing the passion that makes Irish football unlike anything else.”

Following his final collegiate season, the Houston Oilers selected him with the 255th pick in the 1985 draft. He went on to spend three years with the Oilers and five with the Philadelphia Eagles before concluding his career with the Miami Dolphins in 1993.

After his playing career, Golic joined ESPN in 1985. In 2000, he eventually became one of the country’s most recognizable co-hosts alongside Mike Greenberg. Their show, Mike & Mike, was a massive success for 18 years before Greenberg moved on in November 2017.

Golic was then a co-host on Golic & Wingo with Trey Wingo for three years until ESPN canceled the show in July 2020.

In June, ESPN announced Golic’s return alongside his son, former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. Their new show, “The Golics,” began Monday and airs on ESPN Radio weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

On fall Saturday afternoons, you can catch the elder Golic on the Irish radio broadcast alongside Simeone and Roper.

“This trio brings the top-tier football analysis our fans expect and that authentic connection that makes Notre Dame so special. Fans are going to be in good hands all season,” said Fraleigh.

