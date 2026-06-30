Newsstand: Notre Dame alums set for ESPN return to host The Golics

Former Notre Dame linemen Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. announced on Monday that they would be returning to ESPN Radio to host The Golics. The show will debut on August 3 and will run weekdays from 10 a.m. ET to noon ET.

The elder Golic co-hosted Mike & Mike on ESPN Radio from 2000-17 and was an college football analyst for the network for a few years before joining DraftKings Network in 2021. His son, Golic Jr., left ESPN to join his father at the company the next year, but they moved to the FanDuel Sports Network in 2025.

Their return to ESPN is official.

“As part of a new multi-year agreement, the father-son duo reunite with ESPN after helping shape the network’s audio, television and digital coverage for decades,” the ESPN press release reads. “The show will also be simulcast live on the ESPN App, with each episode available on major podcast platforms following its live broadcast. In addition to hosting The Golics, both will make appearances on shows across ESPN platforms.

The elder Golic played for the Fighting Irish in the early 80s, while Golic Jr. was an offensive lineman in South Bend from 2008-12, and his teammate was his brother, tight end Jake Golic. Their sister, Sydney, was a swimmer for the Fighting Irish.

Mike Sr.’s brothers, Bob and Greg, also played football at Notre Dame. Bob was a part of the 1977 national championship team.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Notre Dame sources are raving about Ian Premer after 2.5 weeks of summer workouts, reports @EHansenND 👀☘️



“He's going to be outstanding.”



More intel: https://t.co/HxYWGuC45S pic.twitter.com/phYCndWRAs — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) June 29, 2026

Quote of the day

“This offer means the world to me. The fact they believe in me means everything. My dad was thrilled when I called him and told him about it. I’m excited to build this relationship with Coach [Ja’Juan] Seider and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. They’re definitely one of the schools at the top of my list. I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

— 2028 four-star RB Xander Edwards on earning a scholarship from the Fighting Irish

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