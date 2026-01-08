Notre Dame officially names Al Washington linebackers coach

The third linebackers coach of the Marcus Freeman era is the program’s defensive line coach from the previous four seasons. On Wednesday night, Notre Dame football officially announced Al Washington as its new linebackers coach.

The move comes after ND’s linebackers coach from the last two seasons, Max Bullough, left the staff in early December for an elevated position at his alma mater, Michigan State. Rather than bringing in an assistant coach from elsewhere, Freeman chose to promote from within.

“When the linebackers role came open, we immediately thought of Al,” head coach Marcus Freeman said in a release. “With his previous experience coaching linebackers he will be a great asset to that room, and taking on this role will continue to enhance his skillset as he ultimately looks to elevate in his career.”

In addition to his new position, Washington, 41, remains the Irish’s defensive run game coordinator, a role he has held since the 2023 season. He started at Notre Dame the previous year as Freeman’s defensive line coach and helped produce three NFL Draft picks in Isaiah Foskey, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Rylie Mills. Before making the move to South Bend, Washington was the linebackers coach at Ohio State from 2019-21 and Michigan in 2018.

Washington’s promotion to linebackers coach opened up a spot on the coaching staff. But Freeman has a plan for that, too. Last Friday, Blue & Gold reported that the Irish hired Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Charlie Patridge. Notre Dame has not officially announced the addition of Patridge, but that news should be made public in short order.

Patridge is closely connected to Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ash, with whom he first worked alongside at Drake in 1997. They both started their coaching careers there and reunited at Wisconsin, where they spent three seasons together from 2010-12.

Last offseason, Freeman tabbed Ash as the team’s defensive coordinator after Al Golden departed for the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden was Freeman’s first linebackers coach from 2022-23 before Bullough, a graduate assistant, earned the official promotion in 2024. Entering the 2026 campaign, it will be Washington. And should be able to hit the ground running.

Notre Dame returns both of its starting linebackers in rising senior captain Drayk Bowen and his classmate, redshirt junior Jaiden Ausberry. Although elite contributor Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is expected to be sidelined for the start of the season, fifth-year thumper Jaylen Sneed, a former five-star recruit, remains on the roster. So does another highly touted prospect, Madden Faraimo, who saw significant snaps late during his freshman season.

Washington will also be tasked with the development of junior Kahanu Kia, redshirt sophomore Teddy Rezac, redshirt freshman Ko’o Kia and incoming freshmen Thomas Davis Jr. and Kobe Clapper.