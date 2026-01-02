Notre Dame freshman DB Cree Thomas enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas is set to leave the Fighting Irish football program after just one season, according to Blue & Gold and On3’s Pete Nakos.
Sources told Blue & Gold that Thomas had a major opportunity at another program with financial and playing time variables to consider.
Thomas signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2025 class out of Phoenix Brophy Prep, the same high school that produced former star Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison. When Morrison was a senior at Brophy Prep, Thomas was a freshman.
Thomas received strong reviews from Notre Dame sources for his performances in practice ahead of the 2025 season. The 6-1, 189-pounder appeared in three contests, totaling 30 snaps. Thomas recorded a tackle and a pass breakup in a blowout win against Syracuse in November.
Top 10
- 1
Kemon Spell update
Irish after five-star RB
- 2
Bryce Young feature
Young decidated 2025 season to late brother
- 3
Echoes & Insights
Irish after five-star recruits
- 4
Top ND freshman in 2025
Blue & Gold's list
- 5
Amarri Irvin update
Four-star LB commit gives the latest
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
As a recruit, he ranked as the No. 512 overall player and No. 51 cornerback according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Thomas initially committed to the Fighting Irish over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Wisconsin and a handful of others. He locked in and never looked back. And on National Signing Day, he officially joined the Notre Dame football program.
In 13 games of his senior season, Thomas recorded 40 tackles (2 for loss), 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 2 caused fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Thomas was named to the 2023 Arizona 6A Central All-Region first-team defense for his efforts as a junior.