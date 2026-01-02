Notre Dame freshman DB Cree Thomas enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas is set to leave the Fighting Irish football program after just one season, according to Blue & Gold and On3’s Pete Nakos.

Sources told Blue & Gold that Thomas had a major opportunity at another program with financial and playing time variables to consider.

Thomas signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2025 class out of Phoenix Brophy Prep, the same high school that produced former star Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison. When Morrison was a senior at Brophy Prep, Thomas was a freshman.

Thomas received strong reviews from Notre Dame sources for his performances in practice ahead of the 2025 season. The 6-1, 189-pounder appeared in three contests, totaling 30 snaps. Thomas recorded a tackle and a pass breakup in a blowout win against Syracuse in November.

As a recruit, he ranked as the No. 512 overall player and No. 51 cornerback according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Thomas initially committed to the Fighting Irish over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Wisconsin and a handful of others. He locked in and never looked back. And on National Signing Day, he officially joined the Notre Dame football program.

In 13 games of his senior season, Thomas recorded 40 tackles (2 for loss), 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 2 caused fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Thomas was named to the 2023 Arizona 6A Central All-Region first-team defense for his efforts as a junior.

