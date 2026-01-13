Newsstand: Former Notre Dame DL transfers to Big Ten program
Tyson Ford was a top-100 overall recruit in the 2022 class and was a signature recruiting win for then-Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. But to this point in his career, it hasn’t all clicked for the defensive tackle from St. Louis.
He played one snap for the Irish on defense as a true freshman in 2022 and saw action in just two games the following year. In 2024, Ford took a medical redshirt, ending his career in the blue and gold. On Oct. 1, 2024, Ford announced that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“You just got to control what you can, and you have to continue to work your best and I credit Tyson for doing that,” former Irish defensive line coach Al Washington said of Ford in the spring of 2024. “And he’ll be out there flying around this spring. I have a very high opinion of Tyson. Great kid. I think for him this spring is a great opportunity to continue to work. We all know the game’s unpredictable and you just got to continue to put his foot in the ground.”
Ford, who stands at 6-5, 300 pounds, appeared in seven games this past season but posted just three tackles. He re-entered the portal on Jan. 9, and on Monday, he announced that he’d be continuing his collegiate career in the Golden State by committing to UCLA.
Top 10
- 1Live
PORTAL SALE
B&G + On3 + Rivals for 50% off
- 2
Keon Keeley feature
Future is bright
- 3Trending
CB room outlook
After landing new transfers
- 4Hot
Analysis: Porter to ND
Former five-star WR
- 5
ND denies Freeman allegations
Police report filed, ND strongly refutes report
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I was sold on how intentional the coaching staff is and how they approached me,” Ford told On3’s BruinBlitz about his decision. “I truly believe in what coach (Bob) Chesney is building here.”
Tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“I don’t think he’s a finished product by any stretch of the imagination, and I think he’d be the first to tell you he’s got room to grow. But I think there was a lot of excitement around the fanbase and even in the building, because he was starting to flex and show that five-star potential.”
— Bama Online senior team writer Charlie Potter on new Irish DE Keon Keeley
Headlines of the day
- Why DE Keon Keeley is worth the risk for Notre Dame football
- Lucky Charms: Rivals national writer predicts 2027 four-star DL recruit to Notre Dame
- Notre Dame needed Monday’s transfer portal additions in the worst way — and the Fighting Irish aren’t done yet
- Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman not charged in battery allegation
- Transfer Analysis: What Michigan CB Jayden Sanders brings to Notre Dame