WATCH: The moment five-star OT Olu Olubobola announced his Notre Dame commitment

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep class of 2027 five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Tuesday, May 12, live on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

The 6-6, 295-pounder picked the Fighting Irish over finalists Miami and Texas A&M, as well as a host of other Power Four conference programs. Watch a replay of Olubobola’s announcement in the video player above, followed by Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer giving their thoughts on the news afterward.

“First, I want to thank God and my parents; without them I wouldn’t be here,” Olubobola said when beginning his commitment speech. “I want to thank the St. Peter’s staff for believing in me. I want to thank my agent for helping me make the decision, and everyone for supporting me.

“I’ll be committing to … Irish.”

After making his commitment known, Olubobola explained a couple of the reasons he picked the Fighting Irish.

“Strong culture they have, and Coach [Marcus] Freeman is a great coach,” he said. “I believe in him a lot. Coach [Joe] Rudolph is a great offensive line coach, and I believe they can make me the best athlete I can be.”

In terms of what Notre Dame fans should expect in their tackle of the future, Olubobola kept it short and sweet.

“Dominance,” he answered.

Olubobola’s first visit was to Notre Dame the weekend of April 25 for the Blue-Gold spring game, which came a few weeks after adding a scholarship offer from Rudolph on March 19. In addition to the Irish, 36 other Power Four programs offered him a scholarship.

He announced his pledge just 16 days after his trip to South Bend.

“They have a strong culture and coaching staff,” Olubobola told Blue & Gold’s Kyle Kelly about his commitment. “They check all the boxes for me. The head coach is a leader of men, the position coach is able to develop offensive linemen to be the best they can be and the strength program is legitimate.”

Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power illustrated Olubobola’s potential by ranking him as the No. 20 overall player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the country. Olubobola reminds Rivals of former Notre Dame first-round draft choice Ronnie Stanley because of his frame, length, burgeoning power and movement skills.

“Like Stanley, Olubobola is a high-upside, developmental offensive tackle prospect with high-end traits for the position,” Power said. “Both have similar frames, with Olubobola being more filled out at the same stage. Olubobola also shows more power, while Stanley was more of a smooth mover with his basketball background.”