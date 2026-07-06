Notre Dame places four stars in PFF's top 50, including nation's No. 2 player | Newsstand

According to Pro Football Focus, Notre Dame’s roster features four of the top 50 players in college football, including the nation’s top defender.

Led by junior cornerback Leonard Moore, the No. 2 overall player in the country, the Irish ranked third for the most players on PFF’s list released Thursday, trailing only Oregon (6) and Texas (5). Redshirt junior quarterback CJ Carr checked in at No. 14, junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was No. 16 and redshirt sophomore safety Brauntae Johnson came in at No. 44.

Moore, Carr, Viliamu-Asa and Johnson were all part of the 2024 class, coach Marcus Freeman’s second at Notre Dame.

According to PFF authors Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, they compiled the list of the 50 most valuable players in college football “using PFF grading and advanced data based on proven performance and future projection.” Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was No. 1 on the list.

Notably, Carr was the No. 5 quarterback on the list, trailing Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (No. 4 overall), Oregon’s Dante Moore (No. 7), Texas’ Arch Manning (No. 9) and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss (No. 12).

Viliamu-Asa was PFF’s top-ranked linebacker and one of just three linebackers on the list, along with Texas’ Rasheem Biles (No. 22 overall) and Texas Tech’s Austin Romaine (No. 28 overall). Johnson ranked behind Alabama’s Bray Hubbard (No. 15 overall) and Miami’s Bryce Fitzgerald (No. 42 overall).

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Hudson (Fla.) High 2028 class athlete Chris Morillo reported a Notre Dame offer Sunday. He’s the No. 76 player in Florida and No. 25 athlete nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

College football analyst Landon Tengwall believes the Irish have the deepest offensive line in the country.

I just finished watching every snap of Notre Dame’s offensive line from the 2025 season and the Spring Game. My biggest takeaway? This is the deepest OL in the country. The two-deep is legit.



Full film breakdown of the 2026 Notre Dame OL dropping this week https://t.co/P31DD3rIbO — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) July 5, 2026

Notre Dame celebrated Independence Day.

250 years. One shared story.



Happy Independence Day, America! pic.twitter.com/WGOjiI5JxY — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) July 4, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I felt that after my camp performance that it was coming. It was definitely a blessing and a surreal feeling.”

— Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 2029 cornerback Amarian McRae on adding a Notre Dame offer after Irish Invasion.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend