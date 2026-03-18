Live updates: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman pre-spring ball press conference
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is speaking to the media on Wednesday to discuss the Fighting Irish football team two days before the start of spring practice.
Along with Freeman’s press conference, Associate Athletic Director of Sports Medicine Rob Hunt and Trematerra Family Director of Football Performance Loren Landow will speak to reporters.
Watch the press conference and/or follow along with live updates of it from Blue & Gold below.
Live updates: What Freeman and others are saying
Keep refreshing this page for live updates of what Freeman and Martin saying … Updates are in reverse chronological order
Freean on Leave No Doubt03/18/2026 11:54:32 AM
Freeman reiterated, as he has a few times this offseason, that the “Leave No Doubt” phrase stems from using what happened to Notre Dame in December.
“I think you lose it when you blame somebody else for the situation you have.” (—Jack Soble)
Freeman on spring ball03/18/2026 11:51:52 AM
Since Notre Dame is further along at this point in the offseason than in years past, practices will look different. More 11 on 11. Less individual drills.
Freeman: “We’re going to have more time for football because I feel like they’re at a level where they’re ready to handle that.” (—Tyler Horka)
Freeman on the future of the QB situation03/18/2026 11:49:10 AM
Would Notre Dame try to bring in a transfer quarterback next year?
“I have a strong conviction that we’ve recruited well enough that our next starting quarterback is right here in this program. I want to continue to major in developing our quarterbacks in house and not get a portal quarterback. But I have to make decisions that are best for the program.”
Freeman on summer enrollee Teddy Jarrard reclassifying03/18/2026 11:46:51 AM
“It was something Teddy brought up to us, and we had dialouge with admissions to see if it was possible….We want to keep four quarterbacks on scholarship if possible….You’ll let them compete. We wouldn’t have signed Teddy if we didn’t think he’s a great player. He’s a Notre Dame kid and understands what this place stands for. He’s going to have a great career. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does when he gets here.”
Freeman on the nickel position03/18/2026 11:41:22 AM
“We’re not super deep at the DB position, period. We’re going to have to rotate guys.”
Freeman says that Christian Gray and Dallas Golden will play nickel.
Freeman on RB depth this spring03/18/2026 11:40:56 AM
Marcus Freeman says Notre Dame added some walk-on running backs with Aneyas Williams (limited), Kedren Young (out) and Javian Osborne (out) all dealing with injuries this spring. He didn’t mention them by name. (—Tyler Horka)
Freeman on the QB2 situation03/18/2026 11:38:27 AM
“CJ will get the reps with the 1s, but you have 3s at certain positions and others you don’t. So we have to be intentional about where we can script drills or periods where we have a third group. If we only have two groups, then we have to rotate those guys with the second group… It’s about being intentional about scripting practice to get the right amount of looks and reps to evaluate the guys in competition. CJ has to get his work in, and we have to see how Blake and Noah handle their opportunities in practice.”
Marcus Freeman is at the podium03/18/2026 11:30:53 AM
“To have both of those guys back (OC and DC), our special teams coordinator back and players in important positions — especially quarterback — you’re able to be developed at a different level previously.”
More from Hunt on Charles Jagusah03/18/2026 11:28:02 AM
Notre Dame trainer Rob Hunt on Charles Jagusah, who’s had several issues with his arm since his July 4th UTV accident…
“I’m an optimist, so I think it’s when he returns.”
Not if.
“I think there’s a strong chance he’s right back where he was.” (—Tyler Horka)
Hunt on Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa03/18/2026 11:25:46 AM
The YouTube live feed isn’t showing Hunt’s press conference, but he is speaking in-person to the local media.
Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could be ready to play by preseason training camp, Notre Dame trainer Rob Hunt says. That’s the best-case scenario. “Early fall” is more likely, but his return to the field will be based on hitting recovery milestones post-ACL surgery. (—Tyler Horka)
Rob Hunt is at the podium03/18/2026 11:21:52 AM
Notre Dame athletic trainer Rob Hunt said Charles Jagusah has had a “bumpy road” in his recovery.
He had four separate surgeries and will undergo a final surgery today. (—Jack Soble)
Spring injury report03/18/2026 11:16:18 AM
Landow on DE Loghan Thomas03/18/2026 11:11:05 AM
“He’s strong, explosive and has all the burst and strength. Some guys struggle to put weight on during different points of their career.”
Landow on reality of injuries03/18/2026 11:09:15 AM
“It’s a chaotic, physical, violent sport. It is. I don’t know what else you want [me to say].”
Landow on building team culture with the players03/18/2026 11:06:26 AM
“My job is to echo the leadership of the head coach, our coordinators and our program, first and foremost. It’s really holding true to the consistency of the standards … You have to police it. It ultimately comes down to the players; our players police the standard and what it means to be a Notre Dame student-athlete.”