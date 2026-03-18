Live updates: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman pre-spring ball press conference

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is speaking to the media on Wednesday to discuss the Fighting Irish football team two days before the start of spring practice.

Along with Freeman’s press conference, Associate Athletic Director of Sports Medicine Rob Hunt and Trematerra Family Director of Football Performance Loren Landow will speak to reporters.

Watch the press conference and/or follow along with live updates of it from Blue & Gold below.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates of what Freeman and Martin saying … Updates are in reverse chronological order

By: Mike Singer Freean on Leave No Doubt Freeman reiterated, as he has a few times this offseason, that the “Leave No Doubt” phrase stems from using what happened to Notre Dame in December. “I think you lose it when you blame somebody else for the situation you have.” (—Jack Soble)

By: Mike Singer Freeman on spring ball Since Notre Dame is further along at this point in the offseason than in years past, practices will look different. More 11 on 11. Less individual drills. Freeman: “We’re going to have more time for football because I feel like they’re at a level where they’re ready to handle that.” (—Tyler Horka)

By: Mike Singer Freeman on the future of the QB situation Would Notre Dame try to bring in a transfer quarterback next year? “I have a strong conviction that we’ve recruited well enough that our next starting quarterback is right here in this program. I want to continue to major in developing our quarterbacks in house and not get a portal quarterback. But I have to make decisions that are best for the program.”

By: Mike Singer Freeman on summer enrollee Teddy Jarrard reclassifying “It was something Teddy brought up to us, and we had dialouge with admissions to see if it was possible….We want to keep four quarterbacks on scholarship if possible….You’ll let them compete. We wouldn’t have signed Teddy if we didn’t think he’s a great player. He’s a Notre Dame kid and understands what this place stands for. He’s going to have a great career. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does when he gets here.”

By: Mike Singer Freeman on the nickel position “We’re not super deep at the DB position, period. We’re going to have to rotate guys.” Freeman says that Christian Gray and Dallas Golden will play nickel. Marcus Freeman calls Christian Gray a "viable" option at nickel. He says Gray will rotate in there with Dallas Golden while also still playing some outside.



It sounds like transfers DJ McKinney and Jayden Sanders have an opportunity to play a bunch outside with Leonard Moore. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 18, 2026

By: Mike Singer Freeman on RB depth this spring Marcus Freeman says Notre Dame added some walk-on running backs with Aneyas Williams (limited), Kedren Young (out) and Javian Osborne (out) all dealing with injuries this spring. He didn’t mention them by name. (—Tyler Horka)

By: Mike Singer Freeman on the QB2 situation “CJ will get the reps with the 1s, but you have 3s at certain positions and others you don’t. So we have to be intentional about where we can script drills or periods where we have a third group. If we only have two groups, then we have to rotate those guys with the second group… It’s about being intentional about scripting practice to get the right amount of looks and reps to evaluate the guys in competition. CJ has to get his work in, and we have to see how Blake and Noah handle their opportunities in practice.”

By: Mike Singer Marcus Freeman is at the podium “To have both of those guys back (OC and DC), our special teams coordinator back and players in important positions — especially quarterback — you’re able to be developed at a different level previously.” Marcus Freeman is here for his pre-spring press conference.



"It's been a great winter conditioning, winter development stage. We have an unbelievable team." — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) March 18, 2026

By: Mike Singer More from Hunt on Charles Jagusah Notre Dame trainer Rob Hunt on Charles Jagusah, who’s had several issues with his arm since his July 4th UTV accident… “I’m an optimist, so I think it’s when he returns.” Not if. “I think there’s a strong chance he’s right back where he was.” (—Tyler Horka)

By: Mike Singer Hunt on Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa The YouTube live feed isn’t showing Hunt’s press conference, but he is speaking in-person to the local media. Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could be ready to play by preseason training camp, Notre Dame trainer Rob Hunt says. That’s the best-case scenario. “Early fall” is more likely, but his return to the field will be based on hitting recovery milestones post-ACL surgery. (—Tyler Horka)

By: Mike Singer Rob Hunt is at the podium Notre Dame athletic trainer Rob Hunt said Charles Jagusah has had a “bumpy road” in his recovery. He had four separate surgeries and will undergo a final surgery today. (—Jack Soble) Charles Jagusah has had 4 arm surgeries since his 4th of July UTV injury.



Notre Dame trainer Rob Hunt says he's had "ups and downs," the latest of the latter being an infection that seriously complicated matters.



"He's gone through a lot," but ND is optimistic for his return. pic.twitter.com/bTFFgkcedq — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 18, 2026

By: Mike Singer Landow on DE Loghan Thomas “He’s strong, explosive and has all the burst and strength. Some guys struggle to put weight on during different points of their career.”

By: Mike Singer Landow on reality of injuries “It’s a chaotic, physical, violent sport. It is. I don’t know what else you want [me to say].”

By: Mike Singer Landow on building team culture with the players “My job is to echo the leadership of the head coach, our coordinators and our program, first and foremost. It’s really holding true to the consistency of the standards … You have to police it. It ultimately comes down to the players; our players police the standard and what it means to be a Notre Dame student-athlete.”