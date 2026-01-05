Newsstand: Former Notre Dame PWO QB Anthony Rezac commits to South Dakota State

Notre Dame football walk-on quarterback Anthony Rezac hardly wasted any time finding his next home when the transfer portal officially opened Friday. That same day, Rezac announced his commitment to FCS program South Dakota State.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Rezac never appeared in a game during his two-year Notre Dame career. His closest opportunity came as a potential holder for the placekicking unit, but fifth-year quarterback Tyler Buchner won that job before the 2025 season.

Rezac is the twin brother of Irish sophomore linebacker Teddy Rezac. Teddy has played in 20 games over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams, recording 5 tackles. He remains at Notre Dame entering the 2026 season.

Though Anthony never had the opportunity to showcase it at Notre Dame, he arrived in South Bend with upside as a passer.

A product of Omaha (Neb.) Westside, Rezac was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2024. During his recruitment, he announced eight scholarship offers, including Air Force, Army and Navy. The other four came from Ivy League programs Colgate, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale. He also held an offer from South Dakota.

According to the regularly updated 2026 On3 transfer portal rankings, Rezac was listed as the No. 142 quarterback available in the portal.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Former Irish quarterback Riley Leonard threw his first career NFL touchdown pass five minutes into his first start.

That didn’t take long. First career NFL touchdown pass for former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard on the first series of his first start.



Boom. pic.twitter.com/igHGn136gE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 4, 2026

Irish incoming freshman safety Joey O’Brien inked an NIL deal with Under Armour.

NEW: Under Armour has signed six highly rated recruits to NIL deals as part of its first "Click-Clack" class.



Notre Dame signee Joey O'Brien, Maryland signee Zion Elee and BYU signee Ryder Lyons are part of the group.



(via uafootball/IG)



Read: https://t.co/F1RWKlHHvD pic.twitter.com/d19NjNcbTc — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) January 4, 2026

The Irish are scouting former Mercer quarterback Braden Atkinson.

Mercer QB Braden Atkinson is drawing interest from Notre Dame, Syracuse, Baylor, Boston College and Cal, his rep @gsheen23 of @AiC_Athletes tells @On3sports.



He totaled 3,611 passing yards and 34 TDs in 2025. Also won the Jerry Rice Award, which is awarded to the most… pic.twitter.com/iEbSSQSCCj — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 4, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“There’s only one Notre Dame. The mystique of it is something I’ve always been aware of. Not just from my father, but watching them play, understanding the culture they have and the weight of the degree.”

— Irish 2027 class four-star wide receiver target Julius Jones Jr. out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. He is the son of former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones.

Notre Dame of the Weekend