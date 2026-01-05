Newsstand: Former Notre Dame PWO QB Anthony Rezac commits to South Dakota State
Notre Dame football walk-on quarterback Anthony Rezac hardly wasted any time finding his next home when the transfer portal officially opened Friday. That same day, Rezac announced his commitment to FCS program South Dakota State.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Rezac never appeared in a game during his two-year Notre Dame career. His closest opportunity came as a potential holder for the placekicking unit, but fifth-year quarterback Tyler Buchner won that job before the 2025 season.
Rezac is the twin brother of Irish sophomore linebacker Teddy Rezac. Teddy has played in 20 games over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams, recording 5 tackles. He remains at Notre Dame entering the 2026 season.
Though Anthony never had the opportunity to showcase it at Notre Dame, he arrived in South Bend with upside as a passer.
A product of Omaha (Neb.) Westside, Rezac was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2024. During his recruitment, he announced eight scholarship offers, including Air Force, Army and Navy. The other four came from Ivy League programs Colgate, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale. He also held an offer from South Dakota.
According to the regularly updated 2026 On3 transfer portal rankings, Rezac was listed as the No. 142 quarterback available in the portal.
