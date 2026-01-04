Transfer portal: Former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey commits to Nebraska

Former Notre Dame football quarterback Kenny Minchey will continue his college football career in Lincoln, Nebraska. On Sunday, On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported that Minchey committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

His decision to play for the Cornhuskers comes after serving as Notre Dame’s backup quarterback for the 2025 season. In August, the 6-2, 208-pound Minchey lost a fierce starting quarterback competition to redshirt freshman CJ Carr. Carr, who started all 12 games last season, has since emerged as one of the top young signal-callers in college football.

But Minchey has plenty of tools, too, which is why he was on the verge of winning the starting quarterback battle before head coach Marcus Freeman named Carr the starter.

Minchey has shined in limited appearances in a Notre Dame uniform, completing 23-29 passes for 212 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also brings a dual-threat aspect to his game, rushing for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries the last two seasons.

Again, it was limited action, but according to Pro Football Focus, Minchey’s passing grade of 85.8 ranked 10th among Power Four QBs this season. His talent made him one of the most coveted passers in the portal. According to the continually updated On3 transfer portal rankings, Minchey is the No. 39 overall player and No. 10 quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal class.

A product of Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II, Minchey was that in the 2023 recruiting cycle. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he was the No. 14 quarterback and No. 171 overall player nationally and No. 3 prospect in Tennessee in his class.

Before Notre Dame secured Minchey’s verbal commitment just a few weeks before signing day, it was on the verge of a disastrous ending at quarterback for Freeman’s first recruiting class. The Irish initially pursued and almost secured a public commitment from Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Dante Moore. However, he ended up choosing the Ducks in the summer before his senior year, leaving Notre Dame stranded.

The Irish evaluated several other options, including Minchey, who was committed to Pittsburgh, and one-time Baylor commit Austin Novosad, the No. 10 quarterback in the 2023 class. But both said no to Notre Dame. It was not until just a few weeks before signing day that Minchey had a change of heart and gave the Irish another shot. He visited for the last home game of the season, committed and signed in December 2022.

Now, Minchey has given another commitment to Nebraska with the hopes of reigniting his career and the Cornhuskers’ offense.