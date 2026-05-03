Where Notre Dame football’s 2027 class ranks after new spring commitments

Notre Dame added six new commitments to its 2027 class this spring, bringing the Irish’s group to 12. Marcus Freeman has his latest recruiting class trending toward another top-10 finish and potentially the program’s first back-to-back top-five classes in nearly 20 years.

The Irish’s class currently ranks No. 9 in America according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings. In front of Notre Dame in the rankings is Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida and Georgia, respectively. Miami rounds out at the top 10.

But with only each team’s top seven recruits used in the rankings and seven months until National Signing Day, it’s hardly worth getting worked up about where the Irish stand, especially considering the handful of highly ranked prospects they are in the mix for.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Notre Dame has 10 four-star players and two three-star commits in its 2027 class. The blue-chip ratio (percentage of four- and five-star commits) sits at a strong 83 percent.

This cycle marks Marcus Freeman’s fifth full recruiting class as Notre Dame’s head coach. In 2023, the Irish signed the No. 10 class, and they followed with the No. 11 group in 2024. For the 2025 class, the slight downward trend continued as Notre Dame signed the No. 12 group.

But in the 2026 cycle, Notre Dame signed its best recruiting class of the internet era, which dates back to 2004.

Below is a look at the top 10 schools according to the 2026 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, as of Sunday morning.

Understanding Rivals’ team rankings system

The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking utilizes all three major recruiting media companies: Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

It uses a score average of the player rankings, which solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of commitments among Power Five schools.

The current average number of commits in the 2027 class used in the rankings score is 7. This means that of Notre Dame’s 12 commitments, only the seven highest-ranked players are used in the rankings score.

To further explain, Notre Dame’s 12 commits have an average recruit rating of 89.97, but that is not the score used in the team ranking. From that group of seven, the Irish’s score is 92.210 — the number used for the class ranking, as seen in the image above.

With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

Notre Dame Rivals Industry Team Ranking History

Year: Ranking

2004: 24

2005: 26

2006: 4

2007: 5

2008: 4

2009: 17

2010: 10

2011: 11

2012: 12

2013: 4

2014: 11

2015: 12

2016: 14

2017: 15

2018: 11

2019: 14

2020: 18

2021: 12

2022: 6

2023: 10

2024: 11

2025: 12

2026: 2