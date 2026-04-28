Notre Dame CB commit Xavier Hasan 'locks all the way in,' shuts down recruitment

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons class of 2027 cornerback Xavier Hasan is shutting down his recruitment and reaffirming his commitment to Notre Dame, he told Blue & Gold.

“I’m ready to lock all the way in and shut down my recruitment,” Hasan said.

Hasan originally committed to the Irish on Dec. 15, 2025, and while his actions hadn’t suggested he was seriously considering a flip, other programs have continued to push.

He visited SMU a couple of weeks ago, but there is important context to consider. He made that trip with his entire 7-on-7 team that was playing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was hardly notable.

Other programs have been visiting Cardinal Gibbons every chance they can get in hopes of persuading the nation’s No. 47 overall player and No. 7 cornerback away from his Irish pledge.

For example, just last week, Hasan told Gators Online’s Corey Bender that “Florida is on me pretty hard right now.” Michigan and Miami are two others that have remained in contact with Hasan, who has remained respectful throughout the process.

But now, he has a message to the country regarding the status of his Notre Dame commitment.

“First off, I want to thank all the coaches who have reached out and shown love over the last few months by continuing to recruit me,” Hasan told Blue & Gold on Tuesday morning. “Being recruited as a top defensive back in the class of 2027 has been a wild ride, and I’m beyond grateful and blessed for every opportunity.

“After getting a chance to meet with Coach [Aaron] Henry and Coach [Chris] Ash, as well as continued talks with Coach JCod (Jevaughn Codlin) and Coach [Marcus] Freeman, I am 100% certain that Notre Dame is where I belong. Following many conversations with my family and coaches, I continue to stay committed and ‘Choose Hard.’

“For me, this means committing to a program where I can play high-caliber football while receiving an elite education. I truly believe Notre Dame will push me to become the best leader, student and athlete possible. I have found my home, the place that will benefit me even after football is over.”

The Xavier Hasan file

Hasan didn’t get many targets thrown his way as a junior, limiting his statistical production. He posted 17 tackles (1 for loss), 3 interceptions and 1 pass breakup.

As a sophomore, he totaled 31 stops (1 for loss), 7 interceptions, 8 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery. He was named to the CAP-6 All-Conference first-team defense.

He reports that he hasn’t given up a touchdown and has allowed a 13 percent completion percentage on his targets over the past two seasons.

Hasan is committed to playing in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl.

In the spring, Hasan posted a personal records of 10.9 in the 100-meter race and 22.2 in the 200 meters.

Rivals’ own rankings are higher on Hasan than the Industry Ranking, listing him as the No. 27 prospect nationally and No. 4 cornerback.

“I’m a hard worker; you’re going to get 100 percent out of me all the time,” Hasan said. “I’m caring — I like to help other people and give back. I love my family. I love to spend time with the people I love.”