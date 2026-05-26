Four-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn commits to Notre Dame football

After accumulating 52 scholarship offers, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2027 EDGE Jackson Vaughn has made his choice. The four-star prospect announced his commitment to Notre Dame on May 26, picking Marcus Freeman’s program over Auburn, LSU, Miami and South Carolina.

“Honestly, it made the most sense for me and where I want to be in life,” Vaughn told Blue & Gold about choosing the Fighting Irish. “Of course, there’s great football at Notre Dame, but there are a lot of places that have great football. The things outside of football are what sets Notre Dame apart and why it’s the school for me.”

Notre Dame has long been considered one of the top programs — if not the No. 1 school to beat — in Vaughn’s recruitment since he earned the offer last June during the staff’s Irish Invasion camp. He was one of the top overall performers on the day according to Blue & Gold.

He returned to campus three months later to see the Irish in primetime against Texas A&, and made it back to South Bend twice in the spring. Vaughn was on campus March 21 and April 25 for junior day and the Blue-Gold Game, respectively.

Vaughn noted that his Notre Dame game day visit last year solidified the Irish as the team to beat, and his trip for the spring game is when he knew he’d end up committing to ND. He first informed Freeman and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge of his decision.

“They were all excited,” Vaughn said. “They were telling me that in a few years, they’ll be in the green room with me, waiting for me to get drafted and how this is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”

The four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Ranking, ESPN and 247 Sports becomes Notre Dame’s 18th commitment in the 2027 cycle. Vaughn is Partridge’s third commitment of the class, joining Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep EDGE Aidan O’Neil and Chicago St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho.

Vaughn will enroll at Notre Dame in January.

“I’m ready to go. I’m happy that the recruiting part is over,” he said. “I’m blessed to be put in this position.”

More on Vaughn’s Notre Dame commitment

Vaughn was originally a class of 2028 prospect, but on April 27, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that Vaughn would be reclassifying to the 2027 cycle. With the immense talent Vaughn possesses, this change didn’t deter any of his top programs. In fact, Notre Dame and others were “open to it and welcomed it.”

He’s grown strong relationships with the Irish staff over the past year, including assistant defensive line coach Nick Sebastian.

“I’ve known Coach Sebas for a while now, since I got to meet him at camp last year,” Vaughn said. “He’s been consistent with me, and I appreciate him.”

One of his earliest relationships with a college staffer goes back to the summer of 2024, when DJ Bryant was on the Penn State staff that offered him. Bryant now serves as Notre Dame’s director of scouting, and their relationship remains strong.

“I’ve known him the longest,” Vaughn said. “He offered me in 8th grade. We talked all the time when he was at Penn State.”

Al Washington was Notre Dame’s defensive line coach when the Irish offered Vaughn, but after Partridge was hired to replace him earlier this year, they hit it off.

“It’s been great. We have a lot in common,” Vaughn said. “We could talk ball all day. It’s been awesome getting to know him.”

He’s grown a strong connection with Notre Dame defensive analyst and Garden State native Chase Jones as well.

“New Jersey guy — I enjoy talking with him,” Vaughn added. “We go over film.”

The 6-4, 225-pounder will immediately put his recruiting hat on to help Notre Dame land another coveted defensive line prospect. He and Chatsworth (Calif.) Chatsworth five-star recruit Marcus Fakatou have been close friends since meeting each other at a Penn State game last September and visited Notre Dame together last month.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get him at Notre Dame,” Vaughn said. “I talk to him a lot. We’re going to try to get him here.”

The Jackson Vaughn file

Vaughn had a strong 11-game 2025 campaign, posting 40 stops, 12 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 3 pass deflections. He recorded 8 sacks during his freshman season in 2024 as well, along with 10.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections and 1 forced fumble, helping Bergen Catholic capture the New Jersey Non-Public A state championship.

“I’m a guy who can get after the quarterback,” said Vaughn. “I bring high energy, good football awareness and a dog mentality.”

Vaughn earned first-team Sophomore All-America honors from both Rivals and MaxPreps in 2025 after previously being named a 2024 Freshman All-American by both outlets.

Vaughn was named to the 2025 Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Football Team.

He’s been invited to participate in the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game, the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl and the 2027 Polynesian Bowl.

Vaughn’s older brother, Noah, is a running back at Virginia.