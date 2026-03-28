Isaiah Rogers commitment: Notre Dame trending for four-star RB ahead of Monday decision

Springfield (Mass.) Central class of 2027 running back Isaiah Rogers is set to come off the board, and Notre Dame is trending ahead of his decision.

Rogers posted on social media Friday night that his commitment date was set for Monday, March 30. The four schools he’s considering are Georgia, Indiana, Notre Dame and Penn State.

His most recent visit was to Notre Dame last weekend for junior day, and the Irish clearly made a major impression on him. On Friday, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong predicted the four-star talent would choose the Irish.

“My experience was great,” Rogers told Wiltfong immediately following the trip. “What excites me is the coaches and the environment and I definitely want to get back. What excites me about playing for Coach [Marcus] Freeman is that I’m going to get developed on and off the field and prepared for the next level.

“They are definitely one of the top schools on my list.”

Rogers’ first visit to Notre Dame came in the summer of 2024 when he took part in the staff’s Irish Invasion camp. It took him nearly two years to return, and his second South Bend experience was a great one.

Forget Top Schools! I am committing Monday 3/30!



Where is home? pic.twitter.com/MDF3Yi1fn7 — Isaiah Rogers (@Isaiah_Rogers08) March 28, 2026

“I think it moved it a lot,” Rogers told Blue & Gold’s Kyle Kelly when asked how much the visit moved the needle. “Going on campus and meeting a lot of coaches in person for the first time definitely changed my perspective. Just talking to them about how Notre Dame could help me and get me to the next level. It definitely pushed it for sure.”

Rogers is the No. 197 overall prospect and No. 10 running back in America according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

In his 10-game junior season, Rogers posted 126 carries for 986 yards with 15 touchdowns, plus 37 receptions for 401 yards and 3 scores.

Notre Dame has one running back commitment in the 2027 cycle. On Wednesday evening, Waco (Texas) Midway’s Lathan Whisenton committed to the Irish. He is the No. 171 overall player and No. 12 back in the country according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Whisenton was in town for junior day as well. He picked the Irish over Florida, Texas, Texas Tech and others.



