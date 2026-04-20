Rivals300 update: Two Notre Dame targets earn five stars, multiple others move up

Two key Notre Dame recruiting targets earned five-star status in Monday’s updated Rivals rankings for the 2027 class.

Defensive lineman David Folorunsho and edge rusher Abraham Sesay came in as the Nos. 9 and 16 overall players in the class, respectively, in the second rankings update of the offseason. They are two of 30 recruits who secured spots in the Rivals300.

Blue & Gold breaks down the rankings movement for Irish targets at each position. If a recruit was not mentioned by name in the “notable” section, their new ranking was largely inconsequential.

QUARTERBACK

Vero Beach (Fla.) High four-star Champ Monds: No. 214 NATL, No. 17 QB and No. 19 player in Fla.

Notable: Monds held steady in the national player rankings but dropped one spot at his position. However, the 6-foot-2½, 219-pounder still has a strong chance to move up after playing sparingly during the 2025 season due to injury. Monds could very well play his 2026 campaign as a Notre Dame verbal commit.

RUNNING BACK

Notre Dame is set at running back in the 2027 cycle. To see how Lathan Whisenton and Isaiah Rogers fared in Monday’s update, click here.

WIDE RECEIVER

Glassboro (N.J.) High four-star Xavier Sabb: No. 62 NATL, No. 10 WR and No. 2 prospect in N.J.

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star Quentin Burrell: No. 83 NATL, No. 15 WR and No. 6 player in Ill.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star Julius Jones: No. 84 NATL, No. 16 WR and No. 7 player in Fla.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Osani Gayles: No. 111 NATL, No. 21 WR and No. 11 player in Texas

Malvern (Pa.) Prep four-star Cade Cooper: No. 131 NATL, No. 23 WR and No. 7 player in Pa.

Pottstown (Pa.) Owen J. Roberts four-star Matthew Gregory: No. 225 NATL, No. 34 WR and No. 9 player in Pa.

Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding three-star Myles McAfee: No. 55 WR and No. 7 player in Maryland

Duncanville (Texas) High three-star Trenton Yancey: No. 62 WR and No. 75 player in Texas

Littleton (Colo.) Valor Christian three-star Jackson Coleman: No. 110 WR and No. 4 player in Colo.

Notable: Cooper was one of the biggest risers in Monday’s update, moving up 97 spots in the national player rankings and nine at his position. Similarly, Sabb — who has yet to visit Notre Dame this spring — made a notable climb after promising performances on the 7-on-7 circuit. He is up 11 spots nationally and three at his position.

TIGHT END

Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln four-star Jaxon Dollar: No. 19 NATL, No. 2 TE and No. 2 player in N.C.

Oak Ridge (Tenn.) High three-star Malik Howard: No. 27 TE and No. 19 player in Tenn.

Choctaw (Okla.) High three-star Titus Hawk: No. 28 TE and No. 11 player in Okla.

Notable: Dollar remains the second-best tight end prospect in the country and, at No. 19 overall, is tracking toward five-star status. He moved up four spots in the national player rankings.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star Oluwasemilore Olubobola: No. 20 NATL, No. 3 OT and No. 1 player in N.J.

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star Layton von Brandt: No. 79 NATL, No. 7 OT and No. 1 player in Del.

St. Joseph (Ill.) Ogden four-star Cameron Wagner: No. 24 OT and No. 13 player in Ill.

Notable: Notre Dame has a major visit on deck this weekend with Olubobola, who gives the Irish a shot at landing a five-star offensive lineman for the seventh consecutive class. As the No. 20 overall player nationally, he is trending toward five-star status. He rose eight spots nationally and three at his position.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star OL Albert Simien: No. 10 NATL, No. 2 iOL and No. 2 player in La.

Kindred (N.D.) High four-star Luke Starcevic: No. 22 iOL and No. 2 player in N.D.

Saline (Mich.) High three-star Louis Esposito: No. 30 iOL and No. 13 player in Mich.

Notable: Simien could help the Irish keep that streak intact, too, as he remains a five-star. Additionally, after previously being classified as a defensive line recruit, Starcevic debuted as the No. 22 prospect at the position while sliding out of the Rivals300. Meanwhile, Esposito — a Michigan commit — made a significant move, rising 41 spots at his position.

EDGE RUSHER

Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East four-star Abraham Sesay: No. 16 NATL, No. 2 EDGE and No. 3 player in Pa.

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star Aidan O’Neil: No. 190 NATL, No. 17 EDGE and No. 3 player in N.J.

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star K.J. Green: No. 233 NATL, No. 20 EDGE and No. 22 player in Ga.

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop four-star Ifeanyi Emedobi: No. 264 NATL, No. 23 EDGE and No. 7 player in Ind.

Lakeland (Fla.) High three-star Santana Harvey: No. 32 EDGE and No. 34 player in Fla.

East Orange (N.J.) Campus three-star Esa Wittingburg: No. 89 EDGE and No. 22 player in N.J.

Notable: Sesay was one of two Notre Dame targets to earn five-star status. He jumped 22 spots nationally and three at his position to become the No. 2 edge rusher in the country. Harvey, who reemerged as an Irish target, also climbed eight spots at his position.

After an impressive debut in the February update as the No. 206 overall player and No. 20 EDGE, Emedobi slid 58 spots nationally and three at his position. Wittingburg, who added his Notre Dame offer earlier this month, also dropped six spots at the position.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Chicago St. Patrick four-star David Folorunsho: No. 9 NATL, No. 2 DL and No. 1 player in Ill.

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star Marcus Fakatou: No. 56 NATL, No. 6 DL and No. 4 player in Calif.

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star Alifeleti Tuihalamaka: No. 150 NATL, No. 16 DL and No. 12 player in Calif.

Chicago Brother Rice four-star Brayden Parks: No. 187 NATL, No. 22 DL and No. 11 player in Ill.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central three-star Tyler Alexander: No. 44 DL and No. 41 player in Fla.

Notable: Folorunsho is the other Notre Dame target to earn five-star status, moving into the top 10. His rise comes after debuting at No. 13 overall and No. 2 at his position in the February update, having previously been unrated.

LINEBACKER

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Kaden Henderson: No. 21 NATL, No. 1 LB and No. 2 player in Fla.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star Joakim Gouda: No. 31 NATL, No. 2 LB and No. 4 player in Ga.

Garner (N.C.) High four-star AJ Randle Jr.: No. 57 NATL, No. 5 LB and No. 5 player in N.C.

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star Roman Igwebuike: No. 138 NATL, No. 13 LB and No. 8 player in Ill.

Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield four-star Noah Glover: No. 207 NATL, No. 18 LB and No. 4 player in Va.

Indianapolis Warren Central four-star Sean Fox: No. 230 NATL, No. 20 LB and No. 6 player in Ind.

Iowa City (Iowa) Regina four-star Tate Wallace: No. 27 LB and No. 3 player in Iowa

Notable: Fox — who added his offer earlier this month — made the biggest move among Notre Dame linebacker targets. He climbed 25 spots nationally and two at his position. The 6-5, 210-pounder could also develop into an edge rusher at the next level.

CORNERBACK

Cincinnati Princeton four-star Monsanna Torbert (Indiana commit): No. 70 NATL, No. 10 CB and No. 3 player in Ohio

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star Tavares Harrington: No. 168 NATL, No. 15 S and No. 10 player in Ill.

Notable: Torbert remains a favorite of the Rivals national scouting team, jumping 109 spots nationally and 11 at his position after an impressive showing at The Opening in Indianapolis last month. Harrington — whom the Irish are recruiting as a cornerback — dropped 39 spots nationally and seven at his position.

SAFETY

Miami North Miami Beach four-star Andre Hyppolite: No. 105 NATL, No. 9 S and No. player in Fla.

La Verne (Calif.) Damien four-star Gavin Williams: No. 194 NATL, No. 16 S and No. 17 player in Calif.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star Zayden Gamble: No. 236 NATL, No. 22 S and No. 24 player in Fla.

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur three-star Jaylyn Jones (Miami commit): No. 54 S and No. 46 player in Fla.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star John Gay III: No. 67 S and No. 73 player in Fla.

Manvel (Texas) High three-star Greedy James (Texas commit): No. 110 S and No. 127 player in Texas

Notable: Safety saw the most movement among Notre Dame targets. Hyppolite’s rise stood out as he jumped 43 spots at his position while debuting as a fringe top 100 player. Williams and Gamble also moved up nine and seven spots, respectively, while Gay received a new ranking as the No. 67 safety in the class.

It was a tougher update for Jones and James, a pair of Irish flip targets. Jones dropped 19 spots at his position, while James fell 18.

