Four-star TE Titus Hawk commits to Notre Dame football

Notre Dame’s first tight end commitment of the 2027 class is in. The Fighting Irish have landed a pledge from Choctaw (Okla.) High four-star recruit Titus Hawk.

The Irish offered Hawk, who stands 6-7 and 215 pounds, last May, and he visited for the first time the following month for Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp. He was a standout performer among a loaded tight end group.

Hawk’s second visit to South Bend was last November to see the Irish blow out Navy, and his third trip occurred the weekend of April 25, which led to his commitment.

“Just the culture and everything about it, the school, the people,” Hawk told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his commitment.

Notre Dame assistant tight ends coach Harris Bivin and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock led the charge in recruiting Hawk to pick the Irish. And within the past couple of weeks, Bivin and director of recruiting Carter Auman had a successful home visit with Hawk.

“Obviously, Coach [Marcus] Freeman is a great coach,” Hawk said. “Coach Bivin does a great job with tight ends. Coach Denbrock does an awesome job with the offense. I love the way they use their tight ends. I think I’ll play a big role in the offense — if it’s not early it will be in future.”

Hawk picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

“This is a place where you can come and it can set you up for life with a good degree,” Hawk previously said. “It’s not just football. Because when football’s over, you have a lot of time where you have to do other stuff.”

He ranks as the nation’s No. 332 overall prospect and No. 18 tight end according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Hawk becomes Notre Dame’s first tight end commitment in the 2027 class, and the Irish are up to 14 verbals. In the past five weeks, the Irish have landed eight new commitments.

The Titus Hawk file

As a junior, Hawk caught 31 passes for 644 yards and 8 touchdowns, plus 37 rushing yards and a score. He was named Oklahoma Prep Nation’s 2025 tight end of the year.

Hawk’s squad fell in the Oklahoma 6A-II state championship game last fall, but they won it the year prior. He hauled in 20 passes for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore and added a rushing score.

Don’t be surprised if Hawk plays baseball at Notre Dame as well. Listed as a first basemen and outfielder, Hawk generated a lot of college interest for his talent on the diamond and could potentially be selected in the MLB Draft in July.

His father, Shane Hawk, is the manager of Choctaw’s baseball team and played collegiately at Oklahoma State before his professional career.

Hawk plays basketball for Choctaw as well.