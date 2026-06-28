Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2028 commitments

Get to know the class of 2028 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from Blue & Gold.

See below for background on each of the commits, listed in chronological order from newest to oldest.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic QB Trey Tagliaferri

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Commitment date: June 25, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 110 NATL, No. 11 QB and No. 6 player from New Jersey

Notre Dame landed its quarterback of the 2028 class committed early, as Tagliaferri committed to the Irish over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M and many others. He visited for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game in April 2025, earned an offer a few weeks later, returned to campus on June 21 and informed the staff of his commitment during that trip.

“The people there are amazing,” Tagliaferri said of Notre Dame. “They’re all so down to earth and want the best for you. It’s Notre Dame football — the history it has is insane. And also the degree — that will set you up for life. How can you go wrong picking Notre Dame?”

In his 11-game sophomore season, Tagliaferri completed 131 of 211 passes for 2,215 yards with 29 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. He added a rushing score as well. He was named to the 2025 N.J. Football All-State third-team offense, 2025 Jersey Sports Zone’s Non-Public Offense, 2025 All-Bergen County first-team offense and 2025 Super Football All-Division first-team offense.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas S Andre Jones

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Commitment date: June 22, 2026

Rivals Ranking: No. 271 NATL, No. 24 S and No. 37 player from Florida

Moments after four-star 2027 wide receiver Julius Jones committed to Notre Dame in the summer of 2026 on the Pat McAfee Show, the Irish faithful saw a surprise second commitment. Jones’ younger brother also announced for the Irish, picking Notre Dame over Florida State, Indiana, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Boston College and UCLA.

As a sophomore in 2025, Jones played in 13 contests, recording 37 tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups as part of a loaded St. Thomas Aquinas secondary. He’s been on the Raiders’ last two 5A Florida state championship teams.

His father is former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones Sr., and his uncle, Thomas Jones, was an All-American running back at Virginia and played in the NFL for a decade.

Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy K Owen Davies

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Commitment date: June 10, 2026

Rivals Ranking: N/A

The Irish kicked off the recruiting class with a specialist for the second cycle in a row (long snapper Sean Kraft was first in 2027). Davies, who Kohl’s Kicking ranks as the No. 2 kicker in the 2028 class, reported a Notre Dame offer after participating in Notre Dame’s specialist camp on May 31, 2025. He committed to the Irish over an offer from Tennessee.

In April 2025, Davies was named the top field goal and kickoff performer at The Tour’s camp stop in Nashville, Tenn. His field goals were charted with the following averages: 70.1 miles per hour, 10.8 feet high at the line of scrimmage and good from 56 yards out. His kickoffs were charted with averages of 76.3 miles per hour, 31 degree of launch angle, 4.12 seconds of hang time and 73 yards.