Blue and Gold Football Recruiting
Newsstand: Notre Dame offers fast-rising 2028 LB Chris Morillo
Notre Dame linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has been aggressive early in the 2028 recruiting cycle at his position. He’s already offered more than half as many linebackers as the Irish offered in the 2027 class.
His latest offer went out to Hudson (Fla.) High’s Chris Morillo on Sunday. While he’s listed as an athlete, he’s the No. 1-ranked player at the position in the loaded state of Florida. Morillo is the No. 20 athlete nationally and the No. 68 overall prospect in the Sunshine State for the 2028 class.
Notre Dame currently has four commitments from the state of Florida in the 2027 class and one in the 2028 cycle. The Irish’s push in the Sunshine State won’t slow down anytime soon given the staff’s connections and the state’s abundance of talent. Morillo’s hometown is not far from Tampa, where Irish general manager Mike Martin is from.
Morillo received his first scholarship offer from USF in January 2026, with his second coming from Miami in April. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Alabama, UCF and Florida State all offered during the spring.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder’s recruitment only heated up during the summer, as North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Louisville and Arkansas all joined the mix. Most recently, the Fighting Irish added their name to the list.
During his 12-game sophomore season, Morillo recorded 64 tackles (10.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, 10 pass deflections and 3 fumble recoveries.
Notre Dame tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“He’s a very special player. Julius and I have been cool for a while and had been in contact. I enjoyed getting to know him more as a person and not just a football player. We had a great time, and I’m happy he’s going to be on the field with me.”
— Irish quarterback commit Champ Monds on his future teammate, four-star wide receievr Julius Jones Jr.
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