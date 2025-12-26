Notre Dame monitoring 2028 QB Lukas Prock after strong sophomore season

Notre Dame has a quarterback signee (Noah Grubbs) in the 2026 class and will add another in a few weeks (Teddy Jarrard). The Irish will now likely look to land a new quarterback prospect in the 2027 class, and the Notre Dame staff has to look ahead to the 2028 class as well.

ND was one of the very last schools in the country to offer a 2027 prospect. How early will position coach Gino Guidugli and Co. extend their first in 2028?

Meet Lukas Prock, who is coming off an incredible 12-game sophomore season at Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School.

He completed 226 of 309 passes for 4,330 yards with 42 total touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Prock was named to the Rivals 2025 High School Football Sophomore All-America Team and was listed as the Rivals New Jersey Player of the Year.

Prock isn’t just a top high school quarterback; he’s considered a top 2028 recruit as well. Ohio State, Boston College, Rutgers, Illinois, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt have offered him thus far.

Rivals ranks the 6-2, 180-pounder as the No. 74 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 2028 class.

The four-star recruit has visited Notre Dame twice. He participated in a prospect camp in June and returned for the USC game in October.

“The trip went very well,” Prock said. “I really enjoyed being there. The game day environment was incredible with a lot of culture and passion from the fans.”

Prock got to connect with the recruiting staff and Guidugli during his trip a couple of months ago.

“I talked to a lot of the recruiters, and then after the game, I talked to Coach Gino and he said that he’s going to start looking at the 28 quarterbacks,” added Prock.

If Prock eventually adds Notre Dame to his offer sheet, it would be a big moment in his recruitment.

“It would mean an incredible amount, and it would immediately jump near the top — if not the top — of my list,” he added.

Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo wrote the following on Prock after naming him the Rivals New Jersey Player of the Year:

“Heading up the state’s player of the year is a sophomore signal caller that though he doesn’t play within the state’s NJSIAA, went up against some of the best competition throughout the country this 2025 campaign. Prock went up against the likes of teams in Archbishop Spalding (Md.), The St. James Academy (Md.), St. Frances Academy (Md.), The First Academy and IMG Academy. The quarterback finished the season completing 226 of 309 passes for 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns. There was plenty of worthy candidates from the state, but for who exactly Prock did it up against and the kind of production he did it versus was the reason why we think he’s the New Jersey high school Player of the Year.”