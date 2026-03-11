New Notre Dame 2028 WR target Jeramy Laster Jr. 'super excited' about Irish offer

Notre Dame has been on an offer spree over the past several weeks, joining the mix for prospects in the 2027, 2028 and even the 2029 recruiting classes.

One of the staff’s recent offers went out to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech class of 2028 wide receiver Jeramy Laster Jr., who is currently unranked, but that won’t stay the case for too much longer.

He’s steadily added offers throughout his recruiting process, which launched last spring with an offer from Eastern Kentucky. His recruitment has picked up this calendar year, with offers from Wake Forest, Indiana, Texas A&M, Florida State and Notre Dame, in order from oldest to newest.

Laster, who stands at 5-11, 165 pounds, notes that his offer from Notre Dame had been brewing since the end of his strong sophomore season, when his trainer, Daryl Graham, was in contact with Irish general manager Mike Martin.

“He (Martin) loved my film and reached back out to my trainer to confirm I had the character and qualities they look for in a student-athlete at University of Notre Dame,” Laster told Blue & Gold. “After that, Coach [Mike] Brown watched my film and really liked what he saw. It had been in the works for a few months, and then they called and officially offered me.

“Coach Brown told me how good of a place Notre Dame is, how he liked my film and how I can do a lot with the ball in my hands. We also talked about family and school — just how everything is right now.”

It’s early in Laster’s recruitment with the Irish, as he hasn’t been to campus and added the offer on March 4, but it appears that Notre Dame will be one to watch for him moving forward.

“I’m super excited,” Laster stated. “It really means I have to work even harder. I’ve been following the program for the last few years. Coach [Marcus] Freeman has done an amazing job, and a lot of people have told me how prestigious the Notre Dame community is.”

Laster has a visit scheduled to Tennessee on March 28 and has a long list of programs he’d like to see in the coming months. That group includes Notre Dame, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Florida State, Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M.

He had a strong sophomore season, recording 1,528 all-purpose yards and accounting for 18 touchdowns.