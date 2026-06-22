Notre Dame offers 2029 WR who posted video-game numbers as a freshman | Newsstand

Amid Notre Dame football’s massive official visitor weekend — which featured 18 recruits in the 2027 class — the Irish extended a new offer to one of the elite prospects in the 2029 cycle.

Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy wide receiver Maddox Porter announced an offer from Marcus Freeman’s program after unofficially visiting campus Sunday. At least 27 recruits in the 2029 class have now reported receiving a Notre Dame offer.

The Irish are now part of a recruitment that features nearly 30 other Power Four programs. Among the schools that have also offered Porter are Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M and Indiana.

Porter’s freshman-season statistics were eye-popping. In 13 games, he caught 78 passes for 1,547 yards (19.8 yards per catch) and 27 touchdowns. Battle Ground Academy finished 13-1 with a victory in the Tennessee Division II-AA state championship game.

With Notre Dame and many other blue-blood programs involved in his recruitment, Porter is considered one of the nation’s most coveted prospects entering his sophomore season.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Notre Dame also offered 2028 four-star running back Xander Edwards, the son of former Irish running back Marc Edwards, on Father’s Day. Xander attends The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla.

Irish defensive line coach Charlie Partridge hosted a paintball event for the Notre Dame defensive line.

Father’s Day PaintBall with the Notre Dame DL. Had a blast! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/K3oueFQcms — Charlie Partridge (@CoachPartridge) June 21, 2026

Irish assistant wide receivers coach Shaun Shivers was atop Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

It’s just different at Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/t1GGpUHdMJ — Shaun Shivers (@CoachShivers) June 20, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I wouldn’t trade it in for the world. I’m truly blessed that I’m committed to Notre Dame and I’ll be going there in the future.”

— Irish four-star cornerback Ace Alston of Cincinnati Anderson to Blue & Gold after last weekend’s Notre Dame official visit.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend