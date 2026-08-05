Get Blue & Gold premium access for 75% off!

Notre Dame is back in action with fall camp kicking off on Thursday! The Fighting Irish approach the 2026 season with national championship aspirations and the No. 5 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

During the busy month leading up to the start of the season, Blue & Gold is ensuring Fighting Irish fans keep up on all of the latest intel and reporting by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!

For a limited time, new members who join Blue & Gold will get their first 12 months of premium Notre Dame coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

Notre Dame has arguably the best quarterback in college football in CJ Carr, and among the August storylines is who will win the three-man backup quarterback battle. Who will be the Irish’s starting right guard against Wisconsin on Sept. 6? Which freshmen will emerge? Blue & Gold will report on these stories all month long.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Blue & Gold today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Notre Dame coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With a Blue & Gold annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. The Blue & Gold staff led by Eric Hansen, Mike Singer, Tyler James, Kyle Kelly and Jack Soble are the industry standard on the Notre Dame beat with news coverage, insider scoop and premium analysis.

— Elite recruiting coverage from our Blue & Gold insiders and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Irish stand with key targets.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Notre Dame message board community around! Our community is the place for fans to get access to the Blue & Gold staff, read premium scoop on all things Fighting Irish football and talk about it with other Notre Dame fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of Blue & Gold resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all Blue & Gold premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF Blue & Gold annual memberships now!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a Blue & Gold annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Fighting Irish coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.